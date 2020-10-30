ABERDEEN — The Aberdeen ReStore is seeking donations from the public to help maintain its inventory of items available for sale at its store. Donations can be dropped off to the store, and larger items can be picked up free of charge by appointment. The ReStore’s truck can also be scheduled to pick up items after neighborhood yard sales, or a “Stuff the Truck” event when the community brings its donations to the truck at a designated location/date/time. Proceeds from the sale of the donated items support Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s mission.
“One thing the pandemic has taught us is that we need to be adaptable to our changing situation,” said ReStore Manager John Kunzelman. “For instance, reaching out to closing businesses to see if they’d be interested in donating their merchandise. It’s tough when our favorite local stores can’t survive economically now. However, they’ve told us they appreciate the fact that their donations are going to a good cause, and doing some good in the local community.”
At the beginning of the year, the ReStore received a donation of more than 20 pallets of tools and household items from Lidl’s warehouse in Perryville. This donation allowed the ReStore to keep its sales alive after having closed its doors in March due to the pandemic, and reopening to the public three months later in June.
Currently, the ReStore is accepting antiques, appliances (2010 or newer), bathroom vanities, building materials, dressers, household items, kitchen cabinets, lamps, puzzles/games, rugs, seasonal decorations, and upholstered furniture (free of rips and stains).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.