ELKTON — For Joyce Van Zile, balancing a budget is like staying on a diet — it gets harder around the holidays.
After a year of quarantine frustration and financial challenges, many people may be looking forward to lavishing loved ones with Christmas gifts. Van Zile works with first time homebuyers and homeowners facing the threat of foreclosure as Cecil County’s housing counselor, and her advice — live within your means.
“We want to help future buyers be aware of how their decisions today are impacting their future,” she said. “If your goal is to buy a house, be conscientious of that going into the holidays and don’t overspend.”
While Cecil County felt the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Zile said the county’s housing market is strong, with high demand making it a good time to sell.
An important early step in the homebuying process is obtaining pre-approval from a lender. This tells you what size loan you qualify for, and gives you a baseline for what you can afford when you start your search.
“You don’t want to fall in love with something you can’t afford,” Van Zile said.
Another easy step to knock out early? Know your credit score. You may have seen commercials for apps which let you check your credit score for free, but the companies keep the service free by selling your information to advertising agencies. Van Zile recommends Annual Credit Report for a more secure platform administered with federal regulation.
Buying a home is scary, Van Zile acknowledged. She hosts a monthly seminar to run through the basics, helping home buyers understand what they’re getting into.
As an embedded local housing counselor, Van Zile is positioned to give tailored advice for your specific circumstances. Lenders and realtors have a stake in wrapping you up in mortgage loans — for Van Zile, the stakes are protecting the consumers of Cecil County.
“Lenders don’t really talk about your life,” she said. “We’re going to break down your budget, and we’re going to look at what you can afford from the perspective of how you live your life.”
For example, Van Zile can direct first time homebuyers with outstanding student loans to apply for the Maryland SmartBuy Program, which allows qualified borrowers to pay off up to $30,000 in student debt through their mortgage. And the Maryland Mortgage Program, which administers SmartBuy, has other options to explore.
Whether you’re saving up for a vacation, a car, a house or a child, Van Zile is ready to help. For homeowners facing eviction, too, there are friends and allies right here in Cecil County.
“Sometimes people take on debt after they buy a house,” she said. “You get a house and you buy a car and new furniture, and then you lose your job, and the mortgage company doesn’t care. You signed the promissory note that you could afford it when you went into closing.”
Foreclosure warnings often direct homeowners to call the national HOPE Help phone line at 1-877-462-7555 for legal and financial consultation. Many people don’t call because they feel embarrassed, or overwhelmed, or because they don’t realize the number will route them back to Van Zile, a real person with experience helping homeowners in Cecil County.
While no one can resist a small splurge on gifts for family and friends, Van Zile simply recommends using caution and keeping your long-term goals in mind. And one last thing — don’t open any new credit cards.
“Kohl’s is giving you a great deal to open a credit card and save 20 percent,” she said. “You might save 20 percent on today’s purchase, but it’s going to hurt your credit when they pull your credit in February.”
