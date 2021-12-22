Delaware football recently announced former player Ryan Carty as the next head coach for the Blue Hens. Carty is well known to Blue Hen fans and he understands the expectations as well as anyone. He replaces Danny Rocco who was National Coach of The Year just two years ago during a spring season forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many know Carty, but here is a look at five facts about the new man in charge in Newark.
He was recruited by Delaware legend
Former Delaware Hall of Fame coach Tubby Raymond put together some great recruiting classes that set the Blue Hens up for years of FCS success. Carty was part of one of the last classes under Raymond and helped the Blue Hens to the national championship in 2003.
He was teammates with Joe Flacco
In that championship 2003 season, the last for the Blue Hens on top of the FCS mountain, Carty was backup behind future NFL star Joe Flacco who led the nearby Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl championship. Carty has been a lot of places and learned a lot about coaching, but his roots were always right here.
Carty is a championship level hire
Carty is tasked with getting the Blue Hens back into national championship contention and he knows what it looks like. He spent 11 seasons at New Hampshire as an assistant coach and then the past several years as offensive coordinator at Sam Houston State where the Bearkats won the FCS National Championship in 2020.
The Blue Hens were looking for someone with “passion”
In the search for a new coach, it was clear that the Blue Hens wanted a coach that was familiar with the program and had passion for the area and the school. Whether that is a knock on Rocco or not is unclear but a graduate of the school will certainly, one would believe, bring that level of excitement to make the program the best it can be.
Expect a balanced offense with big points
Carty will likely be looking to continue to put the ball in the air, a staple of the Bearkat offense and he comes from the branches of the Chip Kelly coaching tree
He was fairly balanced at Sam Houston, but did average 34 pass attempts per game in the 2021 regular season. Carty plans to remain with SHSU through the 2021 playoff run.
Kelly, now the head coach at UCLA, was known for innovative passing schemes while Carty was an assistant with him at New Hampshire and has made it popular in mainstream stops at Oregon and UCLA of the Pac-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.