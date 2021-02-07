Patent Issued
In the 11 February 1871 issue of the Cecil Whig the contributor for the Leeds community mentioned that two of its residents had obtained a US patent for their farm equipment.
“John W. Wood and Gabriel Moore have obtained a patent for their corn and phosphate drill. It is to be drawn by two horses, and to run out two rows at a time, to drop the corn and phosphate in the right place, the phosphate falling on each side of the corn, and then the earth is thrown over the corn, finishing it all up at the same operation. Coming back the wheel will follow in the last track and thus gauges the rows of equal width. There is an arrangement for running check rows at thirty hills’ apart, before planting commences, so that the intermediate check rows can be adjusted, and the corn worked”
The patent described above was issued January 31, 1870. The Annual Report of the Commissioner of Patents included a diagram of the corn and phosphate drill and a description of the invention. In July of the same year Charles W. Barrick of Frederick County Maryland was issued a patent for a similar device which is illustrated in the accompanying image. Corn and other agricultural planting devices consisted of a significant portion of patent applications during this time period before powered agricultural machinery became feasible and prevalent.
