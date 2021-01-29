Editor’s Note: Events may differ in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
JANUARY
New Year’s Day 5K, Chesapeake City
Hit the new year running with nearly 300 other Cecil County residents at the annual Chesapeake City New Year’s Day 5K. Through the 3.1-mile course, you’ll weave through its way the south side of the city and along the C&D Canal.
The 5K was founded by Chesapeake City Councilman Frank Vari to raise money for the city’s award-winning recycling program.
The 2019 race raised approximately $6,000 for Chesapeake City’s recycling program, which, for the past eight years, has been recognized as the best municipal program in Cecil County, Vari reported.
FEBRUARY
Cecil County Ice Splash, Charlestown
Support the local children and youth programs, including Special Olympics and the Boys & Girls club by taking a chilly plunge into Northeast River. Organized by Sons of the American Legion planning committee, the Ice Splash is in its 20th year.
About 150 people waded, sprinted and plunged while decked out in costumes alluding to vikings, fairies or the Maryland state flag.
The event includes the donated big tent at The Wellwood serving as a gathering spot to register, warm up and celebrate with food, refreshments and music.
MARCH
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Chesapeake City
Tap into your Irish spirit – real or adopted – through Chesapeake City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.
What started in the 1990s with just a lone car driving around has now become a family tradition for many Cecil Countians who line the sides of Bohemia Avenue to watch as floats, classic and decorated cars, bands, horses and performers marched two blocks down the street.
APRIL
Cecil Con, North East
You might not to head west for the famous San Diego Comic Con to get your fix on all things sci-fi, games, and more. In its nearly six years, Cecil Con has evolved to welcome more than 2,300 fans who share a love of comic books, horror and sci-fi, video games and cosplay.
The inception for Cecil Con first came from James Brubaker, a member of the Geekdom club, who wanted to host a convention. Since then, the event has grown exponentially and attracted people of all ages and from different walks of life, showing that they are not alone in their niche interest.
MAY
North East, Cruizin for a Cause
From the classic car buff to someone just mildly interested, the “Cruizin’ for a Cause” car show is sure to please.
With 200 to 250 vintage and rare cars on display at the Northeast Plaza Shopping Center, the show also seeks to to good. Founded in 2012 by Missy Reynolds, the car show in honor of her late father, Robert C. Reynolds, an automobile enthusiast.
“Cruzin’ for a Cause” car show began in an effort to memorialize Robert Reynolds and help Union Hospital cancer patients who are struggling to pay their medical bills.
The car show is free for the public. Raffle sales for baskets, containing a variety of goods and services, have generated nearly $16,000 in the past.
JUNE
SunFest, Rising Sun
For more than 25 years, Rising Sun has hosted its annual SunFest, a celebration that highlights downtown businesses. With some 100 vendors lined up, North Queen Street, a section of Pearl Street, the center of town is packed.
Sprinkle in a chili cook-off, pie eating contest, tug-o-war musical performances from various local acts and Street Lamp Productions, and you’re sure to find something to please.
JULY
Cecil County Fair, Elkton
As the weather heats up, the summer months become busy, but a July staple is the Cecil County Fair. For the past 66 years, thousands from all around the county convene on the fairgrounds at Fair Hill to enjoy nine days of food, fun and events.
Though it began humbly in 1954 – as a free one-day event – the fair has packed more in. Between the demolition derby, a professional rodeo, tractor and truck pulls, 4-H animal showcases and competitions, plenty of food and a classic carnival midway, you’ll keep yourself busy.
AUGUST
Chalk the Walk, Elkton
Sometimes, you just have to color outside the lines – or all down Elkton’s sidewalks.
Last summer’s iteration drew over 100 participants, who colored downtown Elkton with positive phrases “Be the reason someone smiles today,” “Live life in full bloom,” and “Wag more, bark less.”
As part of a national effort, started in 2011 by nonprofit Vancouver, Wash.-based The Joy Team, the event allows for families to come together and spread positivity.
SEPTEMBER
Milburn Orchards Fall Festival Weekends, Elkton
When summer turns over to fall, it is time to enjoy the perks of autumn. Milburns Fall Festival weekends, beginning in September, bring together Cecil Countians of all ages to enjoy hayrides, corn maze, a giant spider web, a rope maze family challenge and more.
Vendors serving food and Milburn Orchards apple cider – and apple cider donuts – are also on site.
OCTOBER
Fair Hill International, Elkton
Since 1989, Fair Hill International offers a three-day event for equestrians and horse aficionados alike at the Fair Hill Natural Resource Management Area.
Equestrians, and their horses, will go through tests in dressage, cross country, and show jumping the horse and rider work together to compete against their peers for trophies and other awards in a variety of categories.
Beyond the competition, enjoy vendors selling clothing, horse accessories, jewelry, art and food. A children’s play area, featuring kids’ activities, and music will also be on site.
NOVEMBER
Small Business Saturday
As the winter holiday season approaches, Small Business Saturday in Cecil County is the perfect way to support local businesses and get something for your loved ones.
It occurs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and small businesses have sales, promotional deals and even giveaways. About 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business remains in the community, according to a survey released by American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).
DECEMBER
Christmas Parade, North East
To get properly into the holiday spirit, Cecil County kicks off December with a Christmas Parade.
From classic cars, to marching bands, to amazing floats, to Old St. Nick himself – there’s no shortage of local pride. County businesses design floats, with past themes like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and for one sewage company, an employee dressed up as Cousin Eddie from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
The parade draws in thousands of spectators to downtown North East.
