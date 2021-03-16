The Cecil County Public Library (CCPL) has expanded their in-person reopening to allow for limited in-person browsing in almost all their branches. On March 8, the Cecilton, Chesapeake City, Elkton, and Perryville branches opened, with the Rising Sun reopening on Monday Mar. 15.
"We've really enjoyed seeing our patrons as they've been coming back through our doors," said Communications and Development Manager Frazier Walker.
Masks will be required in all branches. CCPL made several layout changes, such as moving computers away from library stacks to encourage social distancing. The Port Deposit Branch remains closed, as it is too small to be opened while maintaining distance. However, the library system works with Community Connecting Us to regularly send the Bookmobile to the town so residents still have access to books.
Most library activities are currently open for patrons, but the library requests that patrons limit their visits to under an hour. The public can browse books, take advantage of faxing, scanning and printing, and access computers. All contactless services, like picking up books and printing services, are still available. WiFi remains available in library parking lots.
Book drops will be open, with all returned objects being subject to quarantine. All fines for late fees are waived.
"Through this past year, we said that people could just keep the materials at home," said Walker. "But now we encourage people to bring them back to help us, you know, get materials back out to people that are requesting them.
CCPL launched a similar reopening in October that allowed for limited in-person browsing, which was reversed in December due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Rising Sun opened later than the other branches and had not opened in Oct. because of its size and layout, so it required extra work to be ready for social distancing.
The library will continue with their virtual events, such as author visits, classes on subjects like resume building, and reading activities for young children. On March 18, best selling author Erika Robuck will speak about her latest book, "The Invisible Woman," based on the true story of Marylander Virginia Hall, who became a spy in WWII.
"We've been extraordinarily pleased with the quality and the level of authors that we've been able to host virtually over the past year," said Walker.
The North East branch of the CCPL remains under construction.
