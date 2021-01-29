CHESAPEAKE CITY:
C&D Canal Museum
815 Bethel Road, Chesapeake City
Learn about the history of the third busiest shipping canal in the entire world right in your own backyard.
Open weekends, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Memorial Day through Labor Day, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
410-885-5621
ELKTON:
Cecil County Farm Museum
820 Appleton Road, Elkton
This museum was created to preserve and promote the rich agricultural heritage that contributed to the socio-economic development of this portion of the state. Open for special events.
410-392-6482
Historic Elk Landing
590 Landing Lane, Elkton
In the late 1700s and early 1800s, Elk Landing was the mid-Atlantic’s northernmost navigable inland waterway. Tour the historic home and property or visit for a special event.
410-620-6400
Historical Society of Cecil County
135 E. Main St., Elkton
Research library, gallery exhibit, historic log cabin and replica of a historic country store.
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.
410-398-1790
John F. DeWitt Military Museum
Historical Society of Cecil County, 135 E. Main St., Elkton
Display of military memorabilia from the Revolutionary War through Desert Storm.
410-398-1790
NORTH EAST:
Upper Bay Museum
North East Town Park, 219 Walnut St., North East
A unique collection that reflects the heritage of commercial and recreational fishing and hunting on the Upper Chesapeake Bay. Find decoys, gunning rigs, antique marine engines, mahogany miniatures and more.
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Memorial Day to Labor Day.
410-287-2675
PERRY POINT:
Perry Point Veterans Museum
Grist Mill, Perry Point VA Medical Center Campus, Perry Point
This museum chronicles the medical center’s history of providing health care to veterans as well as the campus’ history and its first settlers.
Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, as well as the first and third Saturdays of the month, or tours by appointment.
410-642-2411 ext. 2151
PERRYVILLE:
Perryville Railroad Museum
Perryville MARC train station, 650 Broad St., Perryville
A working train display with artifacts.
Open noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, or tours by appointment.
410-939-0546
Rodgers Tavern Museum
259 Broad St., Perryville
Learn the stories of the famous — and notso- famous — travels and tavern keepers who journeyed through Perryville between 1740 and 1880.
Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and every other Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
410-642-2164
PORT DEPOSIT:
Bainbridge Museum
6 S. Main St., Port Deposit
Special collection of Bainbridge military memorabilia.
Open 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
410-378-4641
Paw Paw Museum
98 N. Main St., Port Deposit
Collection of household items, letters dated as far back as the Civil War and photographs depicting 19th and 20th century life in Port Deposit.
Open 1 to 5 p.m., second and fourth Sundays, May through October, or by appointment.
410-378-4480
RISING SUN:
Rising Sun Historical Museum
1 E. Main St., Rising Sun
This museum gives you a glimpse into the past of this quaint town.
Open by appointment only. Call Town Hall at 410-658-5353 to schedule a private tour with friends or a large group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.