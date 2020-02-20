From Cecil County government...
Kelly Reynolds is the Administrative Budget Assistant for Cecil County’s Stormwater Management Division. In one of her many roles, Kelly works behind-the-scenes on projects with her colleagues which assist in improving stormwater management practices throughout the county. These projects help ensure better water quality, while also preserving the quality of life for all residents. Thank you, Kelly, for setting the example for excellence in customer service in Cecil County!
What is your job title?
Administrative Budget Assistant
How long have you been employed by Cecil Co. Gov?
I just had my 8 year anniversary on January 30th.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part about my job is the great group of people I have the pleasure of working with every single day. The staff of the Stormwater Management Division are all excellent at what they do and that, in turn, makes my administrative support position a pleasurable experience each and every day. I feel lucky to be a part of such an awesome team!
What is one thing you would like the public to know about your job?
One thing I would like the public to know, is that our division is much more than the inspection part of the grading permit process. We are very involved with seeking grant opportunities for projects that improve the water quality of water resources within Cecil County. Many of the grants awarded have been used to improve the stormwater management at our local schools. Through the design of these grants, we haveincluded several educational features to be used by the faculty and staff of these schools. And as part of our educational outreach program, our staff then goes into the schools to explain the use of these features and the importance of stormwater management. This is just one of the many jobs within our division. As for my role, I am behind the scenes managing the coordination of various aspects while maintaining the financial responsibilities to ensure we are successful from start to finish.
It’s very rewarding for me when I am able to help the public and my coworkers with resolving an issue or providing guidance in regards to a situation. Customer service is very important to me, both personally and professionally, so I strive to provide that to others whenever possible.
The learn more about Cecil County’s Stormwater Management Division, visit them online at: http://www.ccgov.org/government/public-works/public-works-divisions/stormwater-management-division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.