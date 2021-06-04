CECIL COUNTY — Despite the restrictions of the pandemic canceling in-person practices, Cecil County students still had the opportunity to showcase their musical talent through Middle and High School All-County Band, Orchestra and Chorus.
CCPS has released the performances one by one over the past three months: the orchestra in March, band in May, and chorus in June.
This year, CCPS made the decision not to hold All-County ensemble auditions, allowing any student that wished to participate to join the ensembles.
“They have enough on their plates right now, with everything going on,” said CCPS Fine Arts Coordinator David Hastings. “We wanted to make this all-inclusive this year, unlike in the past when they have to audition.”
Each All-County ensemble took part in three masterclasses with a guest conductor; often university professors from different parts of the country. The chorus spoke to Frank Ticheli, the composer of “Earth Song,” one of the songs performed by CCPS.
“The important part of this is not how challenging the song is, it’s the experience and the performance,” Hastings said in an interview in March. “Generally we want to try to make sure it’s not too hard so the kids can experience success and see a good performance.”
Hastings said students had to submit their work to the county ensemble remotely, especially since singers and wind instruments were not allowed to perform inside of school buildings for much of the pandemic. After submitting their practice recording, students would receive feedback from their instructor on their performance. Students would then have another masterclass to discuss the piece, before recording a second, final performance that was sent back to their teacher for review.
North East High School band director Meghan Owens said that teachers used a variety of techniques to make music classes work with the restrictions of the pandemic. Teachers created at-home virtual lessons, asking students to play portions of pieces instead of the full song. Other lessons focused on music theory, which can be learned without having to use an instrument.
“We’re all doing some different things,” said Owens, in an interview in March. “We’re just trying to make it relevant to music.”
Owens said the ability for students to record a full piece of music was a great learning experience, especially after a year of restrictions and lockdowns due to the pandemic.
“Students haven’t been able to have this type of experience at all this year,” said Owens. “All-County has offered that to them.”
Around 180 total students took part in All-County ensembles this year, according to Hastings.
“This is an outlet for kids,” said Hastings. “All the students that are involved in this obviously love music, they’re doing this extracurricular activity, which gets them involved in something that is special and important to them.”
The performances are currently available on YouTube and can also be found on the CCPS Fine Arts Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/CCPSFineArts/.
