Khalil Gatewood says his favorite snacks are Hot Cheetos and Takis, but this young businessman eagerly loaded other snacks into a vending machine for his customers at Cecil County Public Schools Administrative Services Building in North East.
Khalil Gatewood, 11, and his brother Jaden, 7, fluff up bags of chips before loading them into a vending machine. With help from their father, Mallk Gatewood, the youngsters have started Gatewood Vending LLC and so far have four vending machines.
Khalil and Jaden Gatewood have been learning a lot since starting their own business, Gatewood Vending LLC, such as fluffing bags of chips and popcorn assures the bags will drop to the customer without catching.
Jaden Gatewood, 7, counts the number of candy packs in the silver auger that pushes the customer’s choice out of the machine when purchased. He and his brother Khalil are the owners of Gatewood Vending LLC.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Khalil Gatewood and his brother Jaden are in charge but their father, Malik Gatewood, is nearby in case the young businessmen have a question.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Jaden Gatewood, 7, right, has figured out the trick to getting the drawers inside their vending machine to close easily and he is showing his brother Khalil, 11, what he discovered.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
With help from the father, Malik Gatewood, Khalil and Jaden Gatewood have started their own business; Gatewood Vending LLC.
CECIL COUNTY — Jaden and Khalil Gatewood may be two of the youngest business people in Cecil County.
The brothers, ages 7 and 11, operate Gatewood’s Vending LLC. For now their dad, Malik Gatewood, helps them learn the business of serving vending machines. So far there are four in the company, which just started last week.
“We told our Dad we wanted to make money,” Khalil said. Typical kid-centered ideas included a lemonade stand, although Khalil said he and Jaden also discussed a tie-dye shirt business. However, the brothers agreed that the vending machine business had better longevity.
Dad and sons are learning together.
“I’m teaching them how to look at the prices and see where they’ll profit the most,” Malik Gatewood said. “I’m trying to teach them how to shop around and find the best deal and how to keep track of their inventory.”
There’s also a bit of a learning curve on the machines. It’s not just a matter of loading bags of chips and popcorn, candy bars and even wet wipes, but how to do it so every time the auger turns the chosen snack will properly dispense. There’s even a trick in how to close each drawer, which Jaden has already learned and was teaching Khalil Thursday.
The boys gently shook the bags of chips before setting each in its place to guarantee the proper drop to the bottom of the machine.
They have machines at the Cecil County Public Schools Administrative Services building in North East, Cherry Hill Middle School and Chesapeake City Fire Company.
“The next step is to get drink machines,” Malik said, adding they are looking for combination machines that will allow for the sales of snacks and drinks in one location.
If you would like to look into getting a Gatewood Vending machine in your business or school contact Malik at 443-289-0573.
