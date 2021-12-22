ELKTON — With the rise in COVID cases in Maryland, and with it more than 1,200 hospitalized, Gov. Larry Hogan has issued orders to hospitals to take steps to make more beds available.
“The vast majority of these hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients, who remain at grave risk of serious infection, severe illness, and death,” Hogan said.
The orders include reducing or ceasing non-urgent surgeries and making moves to increase the number of beds to meet demand.
Union Hospital, like other facilities in the ChristianaCare network of hospitals, has already put those measures in place.
“In order to meet the needs of our community and the demand for hospital beds at this time, ChristianaCare announced on Dec. 8 that we are temporarily postponing surgeries and procedures that are not time-sensitive and that would impact inpatient bed availability,” said Sharon Kurfuerst, president and chief executive officer. “We are working closely with our physician community to determine which surgeries and procedures can be safely delayed, as we also work closely with our patients who will be impacted.”
Hogan said that once the bed capacities across the state reach 1,500, each hospital would be ordered to implement its pandemic plan.
Hogan continues to urge the unvaccinated to take advantage of the free vaccines, especially with the rise of the Omicron variant.
“Based on preliminary data, Omicron is believed to be far more transmissible than previous variants, and it is anticipated to rapidly overtake Delta as the main driver of new cases,” Hogan said, adding that vaccinated need to get the booster. “Initial studies indicate that higher levels of immunity from booster shots do provide more protection, which makes it more important than ever that every single Marylander who is eligible for a booster shot should get a booster as soon as possible.”
Kurfeurst echoed that sentiment.
“We are grateful for Governor Hogan’s support in highlighting the urgency of our current situation, as COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout the community, leading to increased hospitalizations and deaths. The spread continues to be highest among people who are unvaccinated. We urge everyone who isn’t yet vaccinated to do so now, and we urge everyone who is eligible to receive a booster shot to get one,” she said. “In this season of giving, your vaccination is a gift of increased safety for your neighbors and our health care workers.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to everyone 5 years of age and older.
The Cecil County Health Department said that as of last week, ChristianaCare Union Hospital reported that the hospital was at 120% of capacity. Statewide hospital capacity is at 95%. Approximately 75% of patients admitted to ChristianaCare are unvaccinated.
The Health Department recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when indoors or in a crowded outdoor setting. Other strategies such as ventilation, social distancing and frequent hand washing can also reduce the risk of transmission.
For those who have received two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna should get the booster six months past the second dose. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson single shot should get the booster two months later.
Pharmacies can administer the free vaccine as can a personal physician. To find the location nearest you go to https://cecilcountyhealth.org/.
