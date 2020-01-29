NORTH EAST — The Wawa at the corner of Route 40 and mechanics Valley Road will close Tuesday for an extensive remodeling, a company official said.
Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa, Inc. said via email that the North East store would likely re-open March 6 and offer free coffee through March 9. There will also be $2.99 hoagie and $4.99 salad specials.
While you cannot get a hoagie or anything else from the store during the construction, the gas pumps will remain open, Wolf said.
“Our fuel services will remain open with a kiosk in the parking lot near the fuel court for payment. All forms of payment will be accepted including cash, credit and debit cards,” Wolf said.
Meanwhile the inside will get a complete re-boot.
“As part of our re-model, customers can look forward to expanded food service items including Built-To-Order salads, fresh brewed iced coffee and hand-spun milkshakes,” she said. “The store itself will feature new lighting and merchandising fixtures.”
Until the Wawa in North East re-opens fans of the convenience store can still travel to Elkton for the locations on Route 40 near Landing Lane and on Route 279 at Fletchwood Road near the Maryland-Delaware line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.