ELKTON — Visiting hours have been restored to pre-pandemic rules at Union Hospital and other facilities owned by ChristianaCare.
Masking requirements will remain, however at the Elkton hospital and its medical offices.
Nurses and other patient care staff will have discretion to reduce or restrict visitation.
The change is effective immediately, meaning hospitalized patients may receive visitors from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and the number of visitors is not restricted. Visitors must be 12 or older; 16 and older for those visiting patients in intensive care units. Visitors to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) must be 12 or older.
Overnight visitation is not allowed except in the case of maternity care, NICU and pediatric care where one support person is allowed.
ChristianaCare requires visitors to wear a well-fitting medical KN95 or N95-style mask and ask people who are not feeling well or who are showing symptoms of COVID, influenza or other respiratory illness to avoid visiting. Vaccines are also encouraged.
“We need your help to prevent a bad flu season and COVID-19 surge this winter,” said Sharon Kurfuerst, system chief operating officer of ChristianaCare. “By getting vaccinated or boosted with the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine, and by getting your flu shot, you help to reduce the spread of these illnesses and help to keep yourself and the people around you healthy — and out of the hospital or the emergency department. We want everyone to have a happy, healthy holiday season.”
