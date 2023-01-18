ELKTON — If you get a call from a friend, business owner, or even your boss, asking for bail money – it could be going to The United Way of Cecil County for its inaugural “Jail N Bail” Feb. 18 from 5 until 9 p.m.
“We wanted to do something different,” Melissa Tapp, executive director, said of the fundraiser to be held at Elkton VFW Post 8175 at 208 High St. She said the idea came from Betty Dean, coordinator of Toys For Tots, who is also one of the inmates.
“We are hoping to raise $50,000 ... or go above,” Tapp said. Last year the agency disbursed more than $23,000 to organizations such as Cecil County Community Mediation, Cecil Transit, Deep Roots, Meeting Ground, and The Mary Randall Center.
Tapp already has more than a dozen signed up to be in the Jail N Bail jail cell. Individuals or businesses can be jailed. She envisions a lot of good-natured competitions between businesses or government agencies.
“It would be fun to have a battle of the departments,” she said of the various volunteer fire companies or law enforcement agencies in Cecil County.
Tapp said those who go to jail for the United Way of Cecil County are actually “do-gooders.” Jordan Newell from Darkroot Technologies in Rising Sun, Anthony Prince from S&S Coin, Aaron Rouselle from Pop’s Culture in Rising Sun, Chelsea Sadler, Joe Shepherd with Shepherd Designs, Andy Simmers, Toby Tapp from Double Tapp Entertainment, Grove Taylor with Elkton Youth Football, John Thompson, executive director of Deep Roots, Brian Walter from Amazon in North East, Barbara Ruley; also from Amazon and Dan Workman with Cherry Hill Football Club are already going to be incarcerated.
“Do gooders pay $100 to jail themselves,” she said of the process. The do-gooder sets the bail to get sprung, starting at $500. “They can choose to up that.”
Meanwhile, Tapp said Facebook posts would be created featuring mug shots and “charging documents” spelling out the alleged infraction. Have fun with it, Tapp said, adding “It’s all for a good cause.”
On Feb. 18, the Jail N Bail cell fills up with those do-gooders who work the crowd and their cell phones to get freed. Each will be in a jail uniform, which will be donated for the evening by the Cecil County Detention Center.
Donors can pay $25 to get a shout out from the cell, $50 to get a photo of the inmate in uniform, or pay toward the bail for ultimate freedom.
While all this is happening there will be food, a cash bar, prizes and dancing.
T-shirts are being designed to sell at the event. Tapp said there is still space for a business, individual or organization to be listed by making a donation.
