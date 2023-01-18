Jail N Bail to raise funds for United Way of Cecil County

Be a do-gooder and go to jail for The United Way of Cecil County Feb. 18.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELKTON — If you get a call from a friend, business owner, or even your boss, asking for bail money – it could be going to The United Way of Cecil County for its inaugural “Jail N Bail” Feb. 18 from 5 until 9 p.m.


