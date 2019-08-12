ELKTON — The Auxiliary of Union Hospital celebrated the conclusion of their 2018-2019 fundraising efforts at their annual luncheon held at the Schaefer’s Canal House.
The event began with committee chairs reporting on their work from the last 12 months and the amount each would be donating. All sums reported by the committee were added by Auxiliary Treasurer Jeanne Parry with the grand total being $180,000. A check was then presented by the Auxiliary to Union Hospital President and CEO Dr. Richard Szumel and hospital board chairman Raymond Hamm. It’s the largest donation to the hospital in recent memory and tops the 2017 gift of $162,000.
In her remarks, Auxiliary of Union Hospital President Jean Moran noted that “during the fiscal year 2018-2019, we worked together to raise money for a substantial donation to benefit the programs and patients of Union Hospital. It is a privilege to be a part of something meaningful that can make a significant difference to our families, neighbors and community.”
Moran, of Elkton, will serve the second year of a two-year term in the next fiscal year which began July 1. North East resident Cynthia Hoffman will serve as vice president. Jeanne Parry, of North East, will continue to serve as treasurer and Ruthie Bilas, of Elkton, will serve as secretary.
Elaine Boyle, Union Hospital’s volunteer coordinator, added that “a very special thank you to the hospital staff and the community. We wouldn’t have raised the funds we did without their support.”
Events of the past fiscal year included uniform sales, farmer’s market, linen sale, flower sales, book sales, and much more. The Rising Sun branch of the auxiliary held several successful events, including a fall and spring bingo at the American Legion Hall in Rising Sun.
The annual gift was enhanced with $50,000 generated by the all-volunteer Good As News Shop resale shop on Bridge Street in Elkton and $26,000 from the Union Hospital Gift Shoppe.
The work of the Auxiliary begins anew with the first event of the next fiscal year being a summer Uniform Sale for hospital employees. Other sales will follow with a farmer’s market, flower sale and another bingo event coming soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.