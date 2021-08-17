NORTH EAST — Main Street was awash in glitter, rainbows, and all things sparkly Saturday for the Annual Unicorn Quest.
Youngsters dressed in brightly colored costumes – mostly unicorns but also mermaids and an occasional pirate – visited all the booths to collect gems and win prizes.
Brooklyn Addison, 9, was eager to immerse herself in the adventures that awaited, which included cotton candy, balloon animals, face painting, balloon animals and much more.
North East Chamber of Commerce had more than a dozen free activities plus vendors, music, and stories from Cecil County Public Library.
“I like to see all the things,” she said simply.
For Katie Sullivan, it was definitely the event’s atmosphere that she found most compelling.
“I love that the characters are so happy and that the town comes out to do this every year,” said Sullivan, the 10-year-old from North East. Visitors could find Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” and Belle and the Beast from “Beauty and the Beast” roaming Main Street and stopping for photos.
Like Sullivan, Autumn Wade has come to Unicorn Quest every year.
“I like all the pretty things and the cotton candy,” Wade, 9, from North East, said.
Even the vendors were into it, many in costume and giving away colorful gifts such as Unicorn Slime.
Debbie Neely with Main Street Dentistry was dressed as – what else? – the Tooth Fairy. It was as if she knew about the cotton candy as she handed out toothbrushes to the kids.
In spite of the heat, Christie McDevitt, owner of North East Chocolates, roamed Main Street in full Unicorn Quest garb and handed out gems from her treasure chest.
“It was hot at first,” she said of the unicorn head. “But I’m used to it now.”
Greg Davis directed folks to his wife Jenel’s table dressed in a unicorn costume.
“They call me Candy Corn,” he said of the colorful, inflatable get up. He could be seen bobbing along the street, pointing visitors to various events. “I’m just having fun.”
