NORTH EAST — Organizers of Unicorn Quest are expecting 2,500 or more to visit Main Street in North East Saturday for the 5th Annual Unicorn Quest.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be so much going on including photo ops with a real unicorn, free face painting, a bouncy castle and treats plus vendors, music and for those that collect the gems along the way, there's a chance to win prizes.
"It's a fun time for kids," said Tracy Reynolds, president of the North East Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting Unicorn Quest. It's also fun for many adults who join in on the fun of wearing rainbows, glitter and unicorn horns. "Some of the adults are fun to watch and the merchants get into it too."
It was one of those merchants, Christie McDevitt at North East Chocolates, who came up with Unicorn Quest, Reynolds said. Also, this is the 10th anniversary of North East Chocolates so the chamber agreed that would be the event's Main Sparkle Sponsor.
Last year, Reynolds said Unicorn Quest brought more than 1,500 to town. This year, with expectations that more than 2,500 will come, organizers and North East Police Department agreed to shut off West and Wallace Streets until 3 p.m. to allow for safer pedestrian travel.
"We're still allowing traffic to get in and get out. We just won't have as many cars pulling out onto Main Street from the side streets," she said. "We're excited about that."
Plan to park at North East Elementary School or North East United Methodist Church and stroll through the Candy Land-themed fun. Reynolds said participating shops along Main Street will be offering deals and giveaways too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.