PERRYVILLE — After ironing out some bugs in recent months over the number of customers receiving municipal trash and recycling pick up and missed routes Trash Tech has retained its contract with the town.
Debra Sharpe, director of finance, said Perryville got three bids and Trash Tech came in the lowest, even though the new contract is $30,000 above the current year.
“The highest bidder was $150,000 more than Trash Tech,” Sharpe told the mayor and commissioners. Perryville will pay $350,000 this year and $484,000 in year two to cover rising costs of fuel and tipping fees.
When Perryville first signed on with Trash Tech Town Hall was getting calls about missed routes and company officials called about the actual number of customers. That caused Sharpe to study housing in town and learned that what appears to be an older single family home is now three to five apartments. The town had to adjust the contract for the number of homes actually being served.
While trash and recycling pick up is funded by the town, Commissioner Michelle Linkey pointed out that the 1,400 homes in town do not pay out of pocket for the service.
“You do not get a bill for your trash pick up,” Linkey said.
“It’s a luxury here,” added Mayor Matt Roath. “It the financially responsible way.”
Town leaders also debated whether to purchase the large 96-gallon wheeled cans at a cost of $70 a piece for each residential customer, since Trash Tech only offers smaller cans without wheels.
“Is it reasonable that we could purchase 100 of these totes,” Roath asked. However Linkey envisioned a problem with that small number compared to need.
“We would need to get one for everyone,” Linkey said. That would cost the town almost $100,000.
Steven M. Berry, president and CEO of Trash Tech, noted the low rate of recycling not just in Perryville but with all the company’s customers.
“We have talked to Cecil County about our recycling rates,” he told the board. “We put stickers on totes with contaminated recycling.”
Berry said having a can each for trash and recycling is lost on some.
“There’s a number of people who use it as their second trash can,” he said, adding his crews have found such things a alternators, window blinds and paint cans in the recycling totes.
