Happening this week around the county …
The Curry Bowl Kitchen is now open at 152 West Main Street in Elkton, serving honest to goodness Jamaican fare.
Princewilliams Fonlong is the chef cooking up not only curries but also Jamaican Jerk chicken, oxtails and a delicious collection of vegan options.
"I started cooking at age 9," he recalled. That's about the time he came to the United States from his native country, Cameroon. "I've been catering with my mom for as long as I can remember."
Owner and manager Neal Lewis is a native of Jamaica, having moved to this area a few years ago.
"When people hear 'Jamaican restaurant" they ask if you have oxtail," Lewis said, adding the jerk chicken is equally as popular.
Since The Curry Bowl Kitchen opened March 2 Tenesha Moore has visited three times.
"I love Jamaican food," the Elkton woman said. Mark Williams, also from Elkton, welcomed the restaurant to town.
"We used to go over to Delaware," Williams said. "It's good that we have this here."
For the uninitiated, good curry is not about the heat.
"Curry is a spice with a particular color to it," Fonlong said. He likes to let the meat marinate. "When you use natural flavors and allow it to produce its own flavor ... you don't need as much salt and spice."
Fonlong considers himself an emerging pitmaster.
"I love barbecue," he said. "I make mac and cheese on the barbecue grill."
He opens the foil and introduces the smoke to the cheese.
The Curry Bowl Kitchen is open Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. and until 9 on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information call 443-406-3304 or 443-406-3241 and check out The Curry Bowl Kitchen on Facebook.
•••
Got trees and want them gone?
Broadleaf Outdoors LLC in Oxford, Pa. is a full service forestry and logging company run by Nathan Ramberger.
A licensed forester in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, Ramberger offers portable and custom saw milling and forest management.
"I can make a forest management plan to help a landowner with long and short term objectives," he said, taking a break from turning a large trunk from a walnut tree into thick cuts of lumber. He can take down troublesome trees, clear land for construction, recreation or for forest management.
"I do everything from start to finish," he said simply. That means everything from obtaining permits through timber harvest.
Being self employed he really doesn't have set hours. He goes where and when the customer needs him.
"I try not to work Sundays," he said.
To contact Nathan Ramberger at Broadleaf Outdoors LLC call 717-327-7420 for a free estimate or check out this one-year-old company on Facebook.
•••
After about a month of interior renovations Wawa on Route 40 at Mechanic's Valley Road in North East re-opened Friday morning.
Customers streamed in to see the new decor and enjoy free coffee and food specials including $2.99 hoagies.
Opened in 2007, the store itself closed Feb. 4 although the gas pumps remained open with a sales trailer on site during the renovations. It's one of three Wawa locations in Cecil County.
•••
Members of the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce saw a presentation last week from a member of the Cecil County Census 2020 Commission.
Thomas Kenny told the meeting that hiring should begin soon for part time jobs, which offer $19 an hour plus mileage.
"You will get training to help citizens fill out the form," Kenny said, adding that the 2020 form is just 9 questions instead of the 2010 count, which had 9 pages of questions that many felt uncomfortable answering.
"Personal safety is important," Kenny said, indicating this was true for respondents and surveyors. Trained Census employees will also carry IDs to calm public fears.
Census Day is April 1 and it runs through September.
"I can easily foresee that going longer," he said.
Cecil County and North East received grants to help with getting 100% participation this year. Kenny said every resident not counted costs the county $1,800 in lost government funding.
•••
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield selected University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Md. as a Blue Distinction Center Plus for Knee and Hip Replacement.
Harford Memorial Hospital, also part of the University of Maryland system and located in Havre de Grace, was given Blue Distinction honors for its knee and hip replacement program.
"Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities shown to deliver improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies with input from the medical community," a statement from the hospital explained.
“The orthopedics team is honored to be recognized with Blue Distinction designations by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Every day we are committed to providing quality care, patient safety and superior health outcomes for our joint replacement patients," said Dr. William Cook, IV, M.D., chief of orthopedic surgery at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. "Receiving this designation further validates the work our team has done to be the preferred joint replacement program in the community.”
•••
Meet with like-minded professionals at the Long-Term Care Roundtable to be held March 19 at the conference room of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, instead of Laurelwood Care Center in Elkton.
The meeting was moved there out of an abundance of caution because of COVID-19, which appears to hit hardest on the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
Hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, the roundtable gives the opportunity to share best practices, information and resources that benefit all in these facilities.
It's a free seminar running from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. but pre-registration is requested. Call 410-392-3833 for more information or register at cecilchamber.com
The chamber conference room is located at 216 East Pulaski Highway, Suite 120 in Elkton.
•••
Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in Delta, Pa. has been given approval by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to operate another 20 years.
Owned and operated by Exelon Generation, Units 2 and 3 will continue to provide power through 2054.
“We are pleased with the NRC’s decision to grant a subsequent license renewal for Peach Bottom Units 2 and 3,” said Bryan Hanson, Exelon Nuclear chief nuclear officer. “This plant is well suited to continue running safely, reliably and efficiently, given the extensive upgrades accomplished over the past seven years.”
•••
The third and final phase of testing for NASA's Orion spacecraft project has been completed by Northrup Grumman in Elkton.
Preliminary results showed the tests met the stringent criteria required by NASA for a program that, as early as 2024, could land a man and woman on the moon.
It was a qualification for the Attitude Control Motor for the spacecraft Launch Abort System. Performed under cold operating conditions, exactly opposite of earlier tests conducted in extreme high heat and in nominal conditions.
•••
Lyn Michele's Salon, 222 South Bridge St. in Elkton, is open for business and making people beautiful. Dawn Clouthier opened in a shop that had been a salon but was closed for two years.
"We made it ours," Clouthier said, referring to her staff of ladies, all of which have been in the business 30 years or more. All migrated to Lyn Michele's after Hair Nucleus closed last year.
Offering cuts for all ages and genders, plus color, curling, brows and nails Lyn Michele's gives senior citizens and first responders discounts every day.
Introductory specials include $10 off hair coloring and free eyebrow waxing with color. Clouthier is holding off on an official grand opening until the weather gets warmer.
Walk ins are welcome but call 410-920-8113 for an appointment. They are open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., 11 a.m. until 7 on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until 3 Saturdays.
•••
Martin Marietta recently gave a $5,000 grant to Rising Sun High School for its science department.
Jennifer Arter won the grant for the science department. Sean Jamison, senior sales representative for North East-based Martin Marietta, said the money would go toward essential supplies and materials.
The company also gave $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna and Cecil College.
•••
With the opening coming in May, Ollie's is looking for employees to staff its new store coming to the former KMart in Big Elk Mall in Elkton.
Positions include sales supervisors for various departments, customer service and freight flow. Go to ollies.us/careers for details.
•••
Grand opening celebrations for the new branch of APG Federal Credit Union in Rising Sun have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The ribbon cutting was set for March 11 at 9:30 at the credit union in Rising Sun Towne Center.
Kelly Holmes, marketing communications director, said since it was likely that the public audience would be older customers -- which are most at risk to contracting the COVID-19 virus -- the event will be rescheduled and held at a later date.
"We're not panicking. It's our due diligence," Holmes told the Whig Tuesday.
•••
For those always in search of bargains, the signs are up at Peebles in the Big Elk Mall announcing the closure of the store.
However the store will not remain vacant because the parent company, Stage, is converting it to its Gordmans brand of discount stores.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
