Jessica Duncan, LynnMarie Whitt, Patti Paulus and Krystal Gorman take a moment to pose in front of The Palette & The Page at 120 East Main St. ahead of the official change in ownership this Friday evening.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Patti Paulus, outgoing co-owner of The Palette & The Page in Elkton, laughs at something said by Jessica Duncan, one of the new owners taking over Friday evening.
ELKTON — The Palette & The Page will turn the page June 30 when Patti Paulus and LynnMarie Whitt give the keys to their business to new owners Jessica Duncan and Krystal Gorman.
After a long search, Paulus and Whitt say Duncan and Gorman are the right people to take over the business that’s been a part of Elkton’s Main Street since 2009.
“We like them. They’re both artists,” Paulus said. Duncan likes working with oil painting, charcoal drawing and photography. Gorman is a painter as well, but is also a sculptor and jewelry maker. They approached the owners individually but then were introduced to each other.
“We thought they had partners,” Paulus said. Duncan, from Newark, and Gorman, from Elkton, seemed like a good partnership according to Paulus and Whitt.
The Palette & The Page began as a temporary storefront in Nov. 2009. It was a brainstorming idea by Margy Blystone, Jessica Price, Diane Price and Janet Youse. Whitt joined in May 2010 and, by Jan. 2011, Paulus, Whitt and Youse formed a partnership to open the store and gallery officially. It was home to as many as 30 local artists as well as local authors at any given time, hosted gallery shows and events and took part in Elkton’s First Fridays.
Youse passed away in April and Paulus said that was even more reason to find new owners.
“She did a lot of the things she didn’t think were important,” Paulus said, but added it was the administrative work that made the business strong.
The only immediate change coming to The Palette & The Page is that the shelves full of gently read books are going away. After making them available to customers free of charge, the remainder were donated to charity.
“We’re not making much of a change,” Gorman said. “We want to bring a more diverse group of artists.”
“I think we’re going to be honoring the legacy of The Palette & The Page,” Duncan said, adding, “We’re going to be very involved in the community. We want to give local artists a platform to show their work.”
“That’s what I liked about them,” Whitt said. Other potential owners “wanted to come in and change everything.”
Paulus and Whitt will be in the shop June 30 from noon until 8 p.m. to say good-bye to all their customers and fans.
“I will miss interacting with our customers every day,” Whitt said. “They are more like friends and family.”
“And seeing all the new artwork coming in each month,” Paulus added.
At 6 p.m. Friday, there will be an official “passing of the keys” ceremony. There will also be music from Joe & Wendy and light refreshments.
