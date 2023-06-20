The Rev. Melanie Longacre, pastor of Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene in Colora, prays over three members of her congregation — Casey Watters, Lisa England and Holley Kunkel — and their new business venture. The ladies opened The Inside Scoop Saturday on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun.
A native of Baltimore City, Rising Sun Commissioner Augie Pierson has been missing an authentic snowball. He got one Saturday when The Inside Scoop opened for business on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun.
A native of Baltimore City, Rising Sun Commissioner Augie Pierson has been missing an authentic snowball. He got one Saturday when The Inside Scoop opened for business on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun.
While Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce members Carol Hunter, left, Bud McFadden, right, and Norman Hunter, second from right, enjoy an ice cream cone at The Inside Scoop in Rising Sun, Commissioner Augie Pierson dug into a snowball.
Holly Kunkel ladles marshmallow creme on top of a snowball at The Inside Scoop, an ice cream shop and snowball stand that opened Saturday in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
While Casey Watters and Holley Kunkel cut the ribbon, Lisa England holds up a cake with the logo of their new business — The Inside Scoop — which opened Saturday in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Rev. Melanie Longacre, pastor of Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene in Colora, prays over three members of her congregation — Casey Watters, Lisa England and Holley Kunkel — and their new business venture. The ladies opened The Inside Scoop Saturday on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A native of Baltimore City, Rising Sun Commissioner Augie Pierson has been missing an authentic snowball. He got one Saturday when The Inside Scoop opened for business on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Inside Scoop has a wall full of flavor suggestions including Signature Sundaes from which to choose.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Carol Hunter with the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce studies the case at The Inside Scoop on Strohmaier Lane to decide which flavor she wanted on her ice cream cone.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Holly Kunkel had a snowball stand as a teenager in Baltimore. She brings the iconic treat to Cecil County at The Inside Scoop on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A native of Baltimore City, Rising Sun Commissioner Augie Pierson has been missing an authentic snowball. He got one Saturday when The Inside Scoop opened for business on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Lisa England shows off the cake bearing the emblem of The Inside Scoop on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
While Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce members Carol Hunter, left, Bud McFadden, right, and Norman Hunter, second from right, enjoy an ice cream cone at The Inside Scoop in Rising Sun, Commissioner Augie Pierson dug into a snowball.
RISING SUN — The Inside Scoop officially opened for business Saturday and one of the first customers was practically giddy with excitement.
Now operating in what was once Kilby Cream, The Inside Scoop sells Hershey Ice Cream and ice cream cakes seven days a week. Customers can get scooped ice cream in a cup, bowl or cone along with milk shakes and signature sundaes. The menu covers an entire wall.
However, Augie Pierson, Rising Sun Commissioner, wasn’t at the shop on Strohmaier Lane for the ice cream. The Baltimore City native was there for an authentic Baltimore City snowball. As it turns out, Holly Kunkel — who owns The Inside Scoop with partners Lisa England and Casey Watters — is also a Baltimore City native who ran her own snowball stand as a teenager. She told the audience at the ribbon cutting Saturday morning about how she started with blocks of ice and a handheld ice scraper until she earned enough money to purchase a mechanical crusher.
Pierson ordered his snowball and watched with childlike excitement as Kunkel ran the ice through a crusher and packed it into a large styrofoam cup. With a signature mound at the top, she added Pierson’s flavor choice; piña colada.
”I give it four squirts,” Kunkel said as she slowly administered the yellow syrup. “I want lots of flavor.”
However, she wasn’t finished. Kunkel took the cover off of a large bowl of marshmallow creme and put several dollops on top of the icy crown.
”It’s running down the side,” she told Pierson as she handed off the sweet treat.
”That’s not a problem,” Pierson said, happy to lick the trails of marshmallow creme running down the cup toward his fingers.
Rising Sun officials and members of the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the ribbon cutting and afterward sampled the offerings. Emilie Kleiner, Rising Sun Commissioner, opted for black cherry ice cream in a cup while Bud McFadden, a chamber representative, chose butter pecan ice cream on a cone.
”It’s very good,” Kleiner said.
The new operators of the Kilby Farm properties were not interested in running the ice cream shop, England said.
Ben Flahart said the ice cream production of Kilby Cream Ice Cream ended last fall and will not be resumed. Like many others, England, Kunkel and Watters missed the local ice cream shop and approached the Flaharts about opening their own. Watters said it all came together quickly, with all three ladies giving God credit. The Rev. Melanie Longacre, pastor of Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene — of which the ladies are members — was called on to bless the business.
The Inside Scoop is open Sunday through Friday 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.