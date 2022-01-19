ELKTON — Not far from two well known convenience store franchise locations on Route 40 is a dark blue trailer with a patio-sized deck also serving coffee.
However, The Cream Bean is vastly different, says Jerod Byrd, owner of the coffee and ice cream shop that opened last month at 1974 West Pulaski Highway.
“We use a higher tier bean from South America and Africa ... that’s ethically sourced and fair trade,” Byrd said. The result is a consistent, bold flavor. The drinker will actually taste the coffee, he said. “The goal here is to bring out the coffee notes.”
Instead of syrups containing high-fructose corn syrup, The Cream Bean uses sauces with natural sweeteners to add flavorings to its coffees and lattes.
“We can also make quite a few vegan options,” said Cherilyn Thomas, one of the baristas. “And we know all the flavorings that are dairy free.”
Byrd said he has converted his father, a hard-core coffee drinker, into a latte fan with his vanilla latte. The Cream Bean also offers hot chocolate and hot and cold tea brewed from loose leaf teas.
The Cream Bean is also serving ice cream in a variety of flavors. In spite of the cold snap he has sold cones and cups of ice cream.
“Our ice cream is higher in butterfat so it’s more custardy,” he said.
Speaking of cups, Byrd only sells one size of drink in insulated 16 ounce paper cups. The cost of a coffee is $2.50 and $4 for specialty drinks.
There’s a drive through to the back and a large deck to the front. Byrd has plans to expand in the spring, adding amenities for kids and adults alike.
“The goal is to have entertainment in the summer,” he said. He bought the property, which includes the motel, last year. When the temperatures start to warm, he’ll add more seating and canopies.
The Cream Bean is open seven days a week; 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Check out The Cream Bean on Facebook.
