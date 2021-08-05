ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot sees the upcoming Tax Free Shopping Week — Aug. 8-14 — as a way to help both families and small businesses.
“This is the dog days of summer when sales are slow,” Franchot said, noting many families are still on vacation and perhaps are not thinking of back-to-school shopping. “This is partly to benefit themselves and partly to benefit the shops and storm the economy.”
However saving the 6% sales tax may be the ticket.
“People love to get a deal,” he said. “For families who spend $1,000 on clothing 6% is a significant savings.”
The exemption is applied to the purchase of any article of clothing or shoes $100 or less. Also the first $40 of any backpack is also exempted.
“A lot of stores are adding discounts on items and manufacturers are adding discounts,” he said.
With all this discounting, Franchot said the state still wins.
“Even though we forgive the sales tax we make it up through all the extra sales,” he said. “We turn a dead zone into a lively shopping week.”
For Cecil County, tucked up against Delaware and Pennsylvania, it’s an added bonus for businesses.
“It makes me, as the tax collector in Maryland, happy to see Pennsylvania tags in Maryland shopping centers,” Franchot said.
Debby Brown, executive director of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, is offering to help businesses get the word out.
“Any Chamber member business who is participating in Maryland Tax Free Shopping Week, August 8 — 14, can let the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce know and we will be happy to promote your business in our newsletter next week,”’ Brown said.
Also, the Comptroller’s Office has partnered with Maryland Retailers Association to sponsor a contest with two prizes being offered. Franchot thinks this will be a great contest given all the popular social media platforms and the teenaged skills he’s seen.
“I’m urging every young person to make a 60-second video,” he said.
The video should promote Tax-Free Week and can highlight the purchases at your favorite store.
“You can help a small business with their marketing,” Franchot said.
First prize wins $1,000 with $500 going to the second prize winner, which will be announced Aug. 15. Email your clip to shopmdtaxfree@marylandtaxes.gov
While shopping, he suggested customers thank the small businesses that have survived the pandemic.
“We lost 40,000 businesses statewide,” he said. “Go in there and thank the survivors for making it through.”
Businesses that need direction on what is and is not exempt can get details at https://tinyurl.com/25996dur.
