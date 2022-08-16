Tap Into The Tavern in search of sponsors

Tap Into the Tavern, a benefit for Rodgers Tavern Museum in Perryville, returns Aug. 27 from 3 - 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes five tastings. Sponsorships for the silent auction can be had by calling town hall at 410-642-6066 and asking for Alisha Garlie.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

PERRYVILLE — Businesses interested in being a part of Tap Into the Tavern at Rodgers Tavern need to contact Perryville Town Hall by Aug. 24.

