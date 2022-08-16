PERRYVILLE — Businesses interested in being a part of Tap Into the Tavern at Rodgers Tavern need to contact Perryville Town Hall by Aug. 24.
- By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
Alisha Garlie, Events Coordinator, is inviting businesses to sponsor the silent auction items, which will include autographed sports memorabilia.
"We have a Cal Ripken signed and framed picture, a Pete Rose baseball, Baltimore Colts, Emmitt Smith and Mike Tyson items," Garlie said Monday. Sponsors gain access to the VIP Lounge.
"That's in the basement of the tavern," she said of the Colonial-era building along the Susquehanna River. The VIP Lounge will be set up like a speakeasy.
Hollywood Casino is the major sponsor this year, according to Garlie. BW Unlimited is providing most of the silent auction items including designer handbags. That company is the sponsor of the VIP Lounge.
All who attend will get to sample the wines and beers from several familiar businesses for $25 per person.
"That includes five tastings," Garlie said. There's a $10 ticket for the designated driver.
Tickets are now on sale for the event to be held Aug. 27, rain or shine at Rodgers Tavern at the corner of Broad Street and Roundhouse Drive. Only 500 tickets are available. Tickets can be obtained at https://www.rodgerstavern.com/tapintothetavern.
Tap Into the Tavern runs from 3 until 7 p.m. and features a concert by Mad Decent.
"They are a Harford County band," she said, describing their sound as classic rock. "They do everything from Janis Joplin to AC/DC."
Mad Mack's, MILF's Hot Spot and John's Italian Water Ice bring the food to Tap Into the Tavern. Garlie hinted that it's possible to get a water ice and then visit one of the vineyards or breweries to add adult beverages to the sweet treat. Garlie noted that all the vendors are local to Perryville.
5th Company Brewing, Susky River Farm Brewery, Bog Turtle Brewing, Broken Spoke Vineyard and Winery and Olney Winery will bring those beverages to the waterfront.
The Cigar Concierge offers a smoking lounge this year.
Chesapeake Gold Farms returns this year with its cheeses and meats to complement.
Garlie said all the funds raised by Tap Into the Tavern will go toward Rodgers Tavern Museum.
For sponsorship sign up contact Garlie at Perryville Town Hall, 410-642-6066 by Aug. 24.
