SunMed Growers partners with House of Kush

Inside the Dutch-style greenhouse at SunMed Growers, cannabis plants soak in the sunshine while getting water from the drip irrigation system. SunMed is now growing proprietary products for House of Kush for distribution in Maryland.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

WARWICK — For now, SunMed Growers will be growing and selling House of Kush products from state licensed medical marijuana dispensaries while the Maryland legislature decides how the newly legalized recreational marijuana will be dispensed.


