SunMed Growers partners with House of Kush

Inside the Dutch-style greenhouse at SunMed Growers, cannabis plants soak in the sunshine while getting water from the drip irrigation system. SunMed is now growing proprietary products for House of Kush for distribution in Maryland.
WARWICK — For now, SunMed Growers will be growing and selling House of Kush products from state licensed medical marijuana dispensaries while the Maryland legislature decides how the newly legalized recreational marijuana will be dispensed.
House of Kush, based in Kansas City, Mo., and SunMed Growers in Warwick have entered into a licensing agreement where the HOK products are grown, processed and distributed in Maryland.
“They give us the seeds and we grow and produce their brand,” said Justin Garcia, compliance and public relations manager for SunMed Growers on Worsell Manor Road.”It’s a nice joining of brands. We are their exclusive partner here in Maryland.”
House of Kush is also a majority black-owned company that just last year introduced its first legacy strains of cannabis. A legacy strain is similar to a pharmaceutical patent.
During the current 90-day session in Annapolis, senators and delegates will be deciding how adults may purchase recreational marijuana now that voters decided in November to allow for {span}possession and consumption of up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, or a total amount of cannabis products that does not exceed 750 mg THC.{/span}
Look for House of Kush products with names such as OG Kush, Bubba Kush and SVF O.G.
“The collaboration with SunMed Growers is a great partnership for House of Kush, and we are excited to offer our products for Marylanders,” Reggie Harris, CEO of House of Kush, said. “SunMed Growers are the leaders in cultivation and the timing is right, with Maryland voters resoundingly approving adult-use sales.”
House of Kush is already established in states where recreational marijuana is legal. According to Leafly, a website dedicated to cannabis use, HOK products regularly appear in their Top 10 Strains list by users.
This week HOK was officially introduced to Maryland’s medical marijuana dispensaries.
“It’s a name people in the cannabis community knows,” Garcia said. It’s one of several SunMed is partnering with to get ready for the arrival of legal distribution, in whatever shape and form it may take.
“SunMed is becoming a brand house,” Garcia said. Also new to their production is Airo, a popular vaping product. “We are positioning ourselves.”
Both a grower and a processor, Garcia said SunMed has completed its latest $18 million expansion, which added a laboratory for edibles such as gummies and chocolates.
