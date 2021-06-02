RISING SUN — The forecast is calling for sunshine and temperatures in the 80s Saturday, which is perfect weather to herald the return of Sunfest.
Sunfest starts at 9 a.m. with a parade down Main Street and ends at 4 p.m. with something happening from one end of town to the other.
Started some 30 years ago by the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce as a way to support and promote businesses, organizers decided in February to push forward with the event, which typically brings thousands to Center Square for shopping, food, activities and entertainment.
“We have 121 vendors,” said Vincent Sammons, chamber president, adding the vendor applications had to be shut down three weeks ago because the list of available spaces got filled. “We had to turn people away.”
However he said at Rising Sun is well represented with 80% of those slots.
“That was pretty amazing to see,” Sammons said. “It’s neat to see an event with so many local vendors.”
One of those out-of-town vendors is the Cecil County Health Department, which will be on site offering COVID-19 vaccines.
Maryland is now boasting that 70% of the state has had at least one dose of vaccine. Cecil County, according to state statistics, has about 30% of its residents fully vaccinated. The county’s positivity rate fell below 2% this week.
Local businesses in the downtown area will also have specials to encourage you to come in their doors.
Sammons said there will be a few things that Sunfest fans have come to love, which will be missing Saturday. Jack Foreaker, a fan favorite as emcee and puppet master, is not able to attend this year so his duties are being shared by Bob Gatchell from Milburn Stone Theater and Cecil College and Dave Burcham, a party DJ from Colora.
“It takes two people to fill Jack’s shoes,” Sammons said.
“We also have no dancers,” he said, noting that because of the pandemic area dance schools had not been practicing and bowed out.
Rising Sun Martial Arts will give a demonstration and One-Eyed Jacks will close out the day, playing to the conclusion of Sunfest at 4 p.m.
Sammons said Street Lamp Productions will also perform. Taking the stage after them will be Sun & Strings, Sam Van Culin, Scott Testerman, Clinton Johnson III and Dell “The Hillbilly Hedgehog” Lord.
However new to Sunfest is the Upper Chesapeake Community Band. The band will be in the parade, which steps off at 9 a.m., and will perform in Center Square at 10 a.m.
“They’ve been invited to go to Pearl Harbor and perform so they are performing as a fundraiser to get there,” he said.
Tug-O-War and the Pie Eating Contest are expected to be hot prospects for audience participation. The tug is at 2, followed by pies at 2:15, with a competition for every age group.
Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 is hosting The Rising Sun Car Show produced by Not So Fast Foundation, 302 Performance and S10 Addictions.
“The legion is hosting a barbecue at the same time,” Sammons said.
Also new this year is a kid friendly “Carnival Alley” with games and activities just for the youngsters.
Which brings us to the question of parking. Marshall’s Bus Service has donated buses and Halls Bus Service is providing drivers for the shuttle service this year. Park at Rising Sun Middle School on Pearl Street, Janes United Methodist Church on Walnut Street or in Rising Sun Towne Center and take the bus into Center Square or to the legion.
“If you park at the shopping center, park away from the businesses,” Sammons said. That gives customers of the stores the closer parking spaces to the store entrances.
Anyone needing more information can go to Sunfest.us or check out the Facebook page.
