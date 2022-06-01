RISING SUN — There's a day-long party planned starting with a parade at 9 a.m. and finishing with a Jack Foreaker Puppet Show, plus music from Chesapeake Community Band, Rising Sun High School Rock Band, City in Oblivion and Twin Tides.
Not to mention there are more than 100 vendors and multiple food vendors coming to Sunfest in Rising Sun, which runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
"We have more food trucks coming so the lines will be smaller," said Kyle Tosh, spokesman for the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce. This is the 40th Sunfest and Tosh declares it will be "the biggest and best."
Look for the Kid Zone with inflatables and the Hannimal Farm Petting Zoo plus pony rides.
Sunfest began as a way to promote downtown businesses so you know all will be represented, Tosh said. Back then it was the Rising Sun Business Association. Know that several streets will be closed to traffic for the parade and then for Sunfest vendors including East Main between Walnut and Queen Streets and Pearl Street from Center Square toward Mount Street.
Park at Rising Sun Town Center or Rising Sun Middle School and catch the free shuttle service to the center of town. Tosh said Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 is also inviting the owners of classic and unique vehicles to come in and show off at the legion, 338 East Main St.
The parade, which kicks off at 9 a.m., has several dozen units signed up but Tosh expects that number to grow closer to Saturday morning as the weather forecast is secured. As of Wednesday, the forecast calls for sunny skies and 77 degrees.
This year's Grand Marshal for the parade is Dr. Joe Weidner from Stone Run Family Medicine. Tosh said the Sunfest committee wanted to thank Weidner for all his work throughout the COVID pandemic and also to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the practice and his clinic serving poor patients -- Clinica Medica Primeria de Rising Sun -- most notably Spanish speaking farm workers and their families.
Weidner was also named Family Physician of the Year by the Maryland Academy of Family Physicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.