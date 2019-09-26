ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners has ordered Station Spirits in North East to close for 10 days and pay $600 in fines.
Earl Bradford, director of the Liquor Board, said the store at 2546 Pulaski Highway in North East Station Shopping Center could remain open but cannot sell any alcohol during the suspension.
Owners Jaizel Cespedes and Robin Desmith were cited for failing to appear at the Wednesday meeting of the board to discuss their license transfer application from the previous owners. Bradford informed the board there were other issues as well.
A routine inspection on August 27 found that the license was not being displayed properly.
“They could not not locate the new license,” Bradford said, indicating it should have been framed and hanging on a wall. “It was under the counter on a clipboard.”
The employee on duty had not gone through the required alcohol awareness, or TIPS training either, he added.
“I asked the employee about the training and she said, ‘What is that?’” Bradford said.
TIPS, or Training for Intervention ProcedureS, is required for anyone who is a manager or bartender of a business selling alcoholic beverages in the county. Many servers are also required to take the training and become certified, a designation that lasts four years. Through a grant from Drug Free Cecil and the Maryland Strategic Prevention Framework that training, which usually costs $40 per person, is being made available free.
A second trip to Station Spirits found the situation had not changed.
On Sept. 19 the store was targeted for an underage sales investigation and failed. Bradford said again the license had not been displayed, nor had the training been completed.
