Roxanne Pedlow and her grand daughter, Olivia Sorbello, 3, dance to the music at the Elkton Alliance St. Patrick's Day party downtown Friday night. Olivia's mother, Kortni Sorbello noted that her daughter has spent most of her life wearing a mask thanks to COVID.
Magician Daniel Greenwolf, from Orange, Conn., moved about Main and North Streets in Elkton Friday night showing his prestidigitation to the party crowd. Dean Abshire from Newark was one of the many fooled by Greenwolf's skill.
A green shoe string and a ring are all magician Daniel Greenwolf needed to bamboozle the party crowd in downtown Elkton for the Friday night St. Patrick's Day party. Sue Abshire from Newark was one of his targets.
A shopper in the Aspen Lea Boutique mobile store came to the St. Patrick's Day party in downtown Elkton Friday night in the spirit of the holiday.
Everyone is honorary Irish for St. Patrick's Day and some on Main Street in Elkton embraced the green.
Oliver Grant, 3, danced merrily as his father, John Grant, played guitar and sang for the crowd in downtown Elkton Friday night.
John Grant with the band "2nd Round" performed for revelers in downtown Elkton Friday night, enjoying the first official post-COVID holiday celebration.
Tenley Watkins, 2, had the music in her and danced merrily at the Elkton Alliance St. Patrick's Day party held downtown Friday night.
Julie Burdette came to Elkton from North East Friday night with friends to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and her birthday.
The wearing o' the green didn't stop with the humans. Huge shamrocks were lined up in front of Elkton Alliance for the St. Patrick's Day party Friday night.
No leprechauns were spotted around this rainbow on Main Street in Elkton Friday night.
Ethan Knettler, head brewer at Elk River Brewing Company, refreshes the sandwich board sign in front of the business so St. Patrick's Day revelers will know what's on tap.
Liz Russell said she was excited and happy to no longer have to wear a mask as she joined in the St. Patrick's Day party in downtown Elkton Friday night.
Frank Raduszewski and Angie Smith were decked out in green and enjoying the St. Patrick's Day celebration without COVID restrictions Friday night in Elkton.
Peyton Watkins, 4, and Ryleigh Grant, 7, nibble on soft pretzels at the Elkton Alliance St. Patrick's Day party Friday night.
Downtown Elkton was awash in green and shamrocks Friday night for the Elkton Alliance St. Patrick's Day party.
ELKTON — The beer was flowing and there were smiles aplenty to be seen at what could be considered the first official holiday of the post-COVID era in Cecil County.
Elkton Alliance hosted a downtown St. Patrick's Day Party that closed down portions of North and Main Streets and saw people decked out in the shamrock finest for music, beer, food and conversation.
"I'm pretty excited and happy about not having to wear a mask any more," said Liz Russell. The Elkton woman also said she feels safe now that all the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted. "I'm not thinking about am I going to get sick after this."
It was a few days before St. Patrick's Day in 2020 that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan shut down most businesses in the state to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Now, two years later, after 252 deaths locally and the development of three vaccines plus an anti-viral medication the masks are off in businesses and schools.
"I feel good. It's awesome to be outside with a lot of people and interacting," said Frank Raduszewski of Elkton.
Eileen Schneck of Fair Hill agreed.
"I love it. I love to see people's faces and their smiles," Schneck said. "It's been so long."
Schneck and her friend Teri Travers stood on the sidewalk along Main Street sipping and smiling as John Grant from 2nd Round played his guitar and sang. Oliver Grant, 3, and his friend Tenley Watkins, 2, danced to the music.
"I think it's great to see people and hang out with them," Travers said.
"And people don't avoid you any more," Schneck added.
Kortni Sorbello watching as her daughter Olivia, 3, danced to the music with her mother -- and Olivia's grandmother -- Roxanne Pedlow.
"Almost her whole life has been in a mask," Kortni said of Olivia. "I'm excited that she gets to experience this."
Like a lot of others, Sorbello felt like the pandemic restrictions had been going on forever.
Jeff Lacey was pleased to see Main Street filling up.
"I was not one to complain about the quarantine other than it sucked," the Wilmington, Del. man said. "This feels like freedom."
