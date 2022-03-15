ELKTON — The beer was flowing and there were smiles aplenty to be seen at what could be considered the first official holiday of the post-COVID era in Cecil County.

Elkton Alliance hosted a downtown St. Patrick's Day Party that closed down portions of North and Main Streets and saw people decked out in the shamrock finest for music, beer, food and conversation.

"I'm pretty excited and happy about not having to wear a mask any more," said Liz Russell. The Elkton woman also said she feels safe now that all the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted. "I'm not thinking about am I going to get sick after this."

It was a few days before St. Patrick's Day in 2020 that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan shut down most businesses in the state to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Now, two years later, after 252 deaths locally and the development of three vaccines plus an anti-viral medication the masks are off in businesses and schools.

"I feel good. It's awesome to be outside with a lot of people and interacting," said Frank Raduszewski of Elkton.

Eileen Schneck of Fair Hill agreed.

"I love it. I love to see people's faces and their smiles," Schneck said. "It's been so long." 

Schneck and her friend Teri Travers stood on the sidewalk along Main Street sipping and smiling as John Grant from 2nd Round played his guitar and sang. Oliver Grant, 3, and his friend Tenley Watkins, 2, danced to the music.

"I think it's great to see people and hang out with them," Travers said.

"And people don't avoid you any more," Schneck added.

Kortni Sorbello watching as her daughter Olivia, 3, danced to the music with her mother -- and Olivia's grandmother -- Roxanne Pedlow.

"Almost her whole life has been in a mask," Kortni said of Olivia. "I'm excited that she gets to experience this."

Like a lot of others, Sorbello felt like the pandemic restrictions had been going on forever.

Jeff Lacey was pleased to see Main Street filling up.

"I was not one to complain about the quarantine other than it sucked," the Wilmington, Del. man said. "This feels like freedom."

