NORTH EAST — After a two year hiatus, the St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market returns this year to the grounds of the historic 316-year-old Cecil County church.
“We’ve had a couple of planning meetings for it and we are moving ahead,” said Bruce England, one of the organizers of the event hosted by St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church at 315 South Main St. in North East.
Like much of everything else, the very popular two days of all things flowering, blooming, creative or artistic was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic. England said it was recently decided that Cecil County is now at a place where the event can be held safely.
“It’ll be spring and outside,” England said. “We are full speed ahead until we find out we can’t.”
However, there are several changes to the event. Look for the St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market to be held Friday and Saturday April 29 and 30 instead of the first weekend in May.
“It’s always the weekend before Mother’s Day and every 5-6 years that falls on the last weekend in April,” said Jane Schafer, who is co-chair of the event along with Dawn Rodenbaugh.
Another change for 2022 is that vendors this year will pay a set fee for their space instead of making a donation. The cost ranges from $100 for a 10-by-10-foot space to $400 for 10-by-40 for the two days.
Schaefer said there are 50 vendor spaces available for those selling garden plants, garden decor or products made locally from the garden.
Sponsorships from $100 to $1,000 are also available.
“The Passion Flower Sponsor is for the donor with a passion for the community,” Schaefer said. “Because it’s such a large event, we could use sponsors.”
Similarly, other flower sponsorship levels are Rose, Tulip and Snapdragon.
When she announced that the garden market would be back this year, Schafer said she was surprised by the outpouring of response.
“We are very excited to see this. It’s such a well-loved event,” she said. “With the pandemic so many people are really missing this event.”
In 2019, the St. Mary Anne’s Garden market brought more than 4,000 to Main Street in North East.
It’s a rain or shine event, Schafer said, but added, “we often get a little rain but garden people don’t seem to mind.”
To find out more about becoming a vendor or a sponsor go to stmaryanne.org and click on the Garden Market tab.
