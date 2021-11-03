Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Snackle Box will be back at the Perryville Boat Launch next spring according to its operator, Walter Hogue.
“We have had a lot of positive response and feedback for being in the area,” Hogue said. “We do plan on reopening in May 2022.”
Snackle Box opened in May, selling snacks for those about to launch from the town ramp as well as bait. The store also got customers from those who walk the town’s Greenway Trail along Roundhouse Drive. Hogue says that he has plans to expand.
“We are working on having hot sandwiches and some other new products available next season,” he promised.
Hogue closed Snackle Box for the season on Sunday but will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. this Saturday offering all the snacks in stock at a discount to clear the shelves for the winter.
“Everything will be 50% off,” Hogue declared.
•••
Chick-fil-A in Elkton re-opens Thursday Nov. 4, 10 weeks after closing for renovations.
The restaurant at 1100 East Pulaski Highway will be drive through only for a time to get employees acclimated to the new systems installed including the second drive through lane and extra kitchen.
Harry Marcus, owner of the franchise, said the new configuration will allow his staff to move almost 40 vehicles through the drive through in the typical fast and friendly manner.
Chick-fil-A will open at 10 a.m. Thursday morning and operate six days a week – never on Sunday – in drive through mode until Jan. 10, Marcus said. Once the dining room re-opens customers will notice the loss of some seating but he hopes they will notice more what has been gained.
In the kitchen the systems for deliveries, food handling, preparation and cooking flow better. There’s now a break room for employees. Marcus said that gives his crew a genuine down time instead of sitting in the dining room.
Also, the playroom has been upgraded. While the climbing apparatus remains, new bumpers have been installed, there’s a softer floor surface and several interactive games have also been added.
For Marcus, it’s all about service.
“I want the person who comes through at 9:50 p.m. to get the same hot fresh food as the person that came through at 11 a.m.” he said.
•••
The All American Steakhouse and Sports Theatre is getting ready to open in Aberdeen and owner Dominic Rose is in a race to get everything he needs for the 200-seat restaurant and bar.
Rose expects to have a soft opening in December.
Planning to open later this month at 3720 Churchville Road, Rose said COVID not only delayed opening his business by nearly year but has also caused supply issues.
“You wake up and think you have what you need and then you find out you didn’t,” he said of materials and equipment.
He’s one of a handful of franchise owners of the growing chain based in Edgewater, Md. that began in 2003. Most are in the Maryland-Virginia area although one is about to open in Springdale, Ark.
For those unfamiliar with The All American Steakhouse, Rose describes it as a reasonably priced high-end steakhouse.
“We age our beef 45 days and cut it in house,” he said. “Then it’s aged another couple days before it is served. It’s at peak tenderness when it hits our grill.”
The sports theatre side is a full bar encircled with 9 150-inch LED TVs all showing different live sporting events.
“But you won’t hear them ... unless it’s something big like a (Baltimore) Ravens game,” Rose said. The music piped throughout is all that you’ll hear, but at levels that don’t detract from conversation.
Once the restaurant and bar is up and running Rose said he would turn his attention to the rest of his facility, which will also be sports themed.
“Behind a big glass wall you’ll find a full sized golf simulator,” he said. Other sports such as baseball and soccer would also be played. That will be available for customers but also The All American Steakhouse will host leagues.
In an adjacent building Rose is planning a 3,000 square-foot indoor turf arena. He’s working on making connections with existing sports programs to make sure each knows of its availability.
Rose is also looking for more staff and will consider hiring those as young as 15. Call him at 443-747-8001.
•••
While it did not reach goals set for week 36, researchers for Clene Nanomedicine report success nonetheless for its treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Clene Nanomedicine is based in North East, with a production facility under construction in Elkton and research facilities in Utah. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that shuts off the body’s ability to communicate between nerves and muscles.
The RESCUE-ALS Phase 2 trials for CNM-Au8 showed success in modifying the effects of the disease and improving quality of life. At 12 weeks into treatment patients in the trials reported significant improvement. At 36 weeks there was still success but not at the levels hoped.
“Clinically relevant exploratory endpoints through trial week 36 demonstrated significant benefits with CNM-Au8 treatment, including slowing ALS disease progression... and improving quality of life as measured by the ALS Specific Quality of Life,” the report reads. “In addition, RESCUE-ALS showed evidence for a potential long-term survival benefit.”
•••
Chris Coarse has turned a childhood passion into a side job that the Conowingo resident hopes to one day turn into his only job.
Conowingo Models offers model railroaders an opportunity to build an HO or O scale building or rolling stock from wood, with some plastic elements. Coarse designs and cuts the pieces in his workshop and packages each for sale. Most of his business is conducted online at https://conowingomodels.com/, but Coarse also participates in model train shows and in chats with others interested in the art of model railroad construction.
Coarse became interested in trains around age 11, but his interest was reignited when one of his children became obsessed with Polar Express – a train-centric Christmas movie. However, Conowingo Models was born after he approached another model manufacturer about building one of his designs.
“He suggested I design it myself so I ‘blame’ him for Conowingo Models,” Coarse said.
Using his laser cutter on sheets of birch and balsa, Coarse manufactures the pieces for flat cars, houses, businesses and other structures.
“Wood is a lot easier to work with and there’s a lot more involved in plastics,” he said.
The rolling stock also comes with the trucks and couplers. For non-model railroaders: that’s the wheels and the spring loaded piece that joins the railcars together.
Grey Street Company House is one of his most popular kits.
“It’s a conglomeration of different designs,” he said, adding it is based on a house he saw in Chesapeake City. He’s tweaking a Doodlebug model, which is sort of a cross between a train and a bus, if you will.
His kits run from $18 for the flat car to $35 for Grey Street. These are not for the novice builder. However he said some are simply built for display instead of for use on a layout.
As the Christmas holiday approaches, Coarse noted he does incorporate model trains into the family decor.
“But it’s a G scale. My wife got it from her grandfather,” he said.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Oxford Borough Police Department again this year to help children in need have a happy Christmas with its Cash the Elf promotion.
Make a donation to the OPD toy drive and the chamber will arrange for Cash the Elf to make an appearance at your business, which will be shared on social media.
To get the details contact Christine Grove, executive director of OACC. She can be reached by sending an email to oxfordchamber@zoominternet.net
•••
Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland is hosting a Virtual Manufacturing Job Fair Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Dozens of manufacturing opportunities are out there in packaging, foods, electronics, mechanicals and more. However there are also support positions available in HR, IT, customer support, maintenance, management and more.
Participation is free. Registration in advance is required to obtain the link to join the event. Go to https://manufacturingjobs.vfairs.com/ to enroll.
•••
Veterans and military spouses interested in becoming a business owner may benefit from a free Nov. 5 virtual seminar offered by the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority and Women Business Affairs.
Project Opportunity is a great resource to begin or expand an existing small business. More than 250 people have already completed the program and are operating businesses in a wide array of fields.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/2uftzedk to register. The class will run from 10 a.m. until noon.
Meanwhile the US Small Business Administration is celebrating National Veterans Small Business Week Nov. 1-5.
•••
Chester County Commissioners closed out October by celebrating its 25th year of the Vision Partnership Program. This is the county’s primary partnership with its municipalities in implementing Landscapes3. Adopted in 2019, 65 of the municipalities in Chester County support this development and growth plan.
“East Bradford Township has benefitted from the County’s Vision Partnership Program numerous times since the program’s inception,” said Mandie Cantlin, East Bradford Township Manager. “Some of the most notable partnerships have involved long-range planning projects, like comprehensive plans and master plans.”
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.