ELKTON — In an era where brick and mortar stores are losing the war to the convenience and ease of the worldwide web, there is still a contingent of retailers in Cecil County eager for shoppers and willing to provide customer service with a smile.
After the consumerist frenzy of Black Friday, local merchants are hoping that shoppers will slow down and enjoy Small Business Saturday — a day to focus on neighborhood retailers, the mom-and-pop shops carrying products that may have been made in your town or by your neighbor.
Sun Pharmacy in Rising Sun is a family-owned business that has gifts and cards that delight local shoppers picking up other necessities. If you want to go big and get some bling, Sterling Station in North East has a host of excellent finds. And if you’re shopping for your “fur babies” for Christmas, don’t forget to check out Concord Pet in Elkton heading toward Chesapeake City on Augustine Hermann Highway.
Dads, kids and others who may not want to shop can take car of their car at Elkton Car Wash on North Bridge Street. Deluxe Detailing in North East is another favorite of locals in the know.
On top of that, many local businesses are offering some sweet discounts for shoppers. Here is just a sampling:
Tidewater Tattoo
- , 106 West Main St. in Elkton, will add 20% to any gift certificate purchased.
The Teal Antler
- , 123 North Bridge St. in Elkton, has Santa in the house from 9 a.m. until noon, a stocking stuffer bar and swag bags for the first 50 customers. Grand opening in its new location!
Elk River Brewing Company
- , 112 East Main St. in Elkton, is offering $5 off its Holiday Growler Gift Package all weekend and anyone who purchases a gift card gets a free 5-ounce glass of beer.
Millstone Jewelers
- , 130 East Main St. in Elkton, will have a discount prize wheel from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is holding a drawing for a bracelet and earring set.
Rise N Grind Cafe
- , 8 East Main St. in Rising Sun, is entering shoppers Saturday into drawings for gift cards.
Off The Ivy Salon
- , 156 West Main St. in Elkton, will give anyone getting hair service Saturday a free deep conditioning treatment. They will also give extra gift cards for cards purchased at $50 and above.
Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
- , 101 West Main St. in Elkton will offer dinner hour $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Elkton Florist
- , 132 West Main St. in Elkton is selling all merchandise at 40% off on Small Business Saturday.
C3ntral Tavern
- , 107 East Main St. in Elkton gives a $5 bonus gift card for every $25 card purchased.
The Palette & The Page
- will hand each shopper a small gift while supplies last.
Brookbend Interiors, 116 East Main St., is inviting customers to stop in for specials.
