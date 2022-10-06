NORTH EAST — While acknowledging to success of First Fridays in Havre de Grace and Elkton, members of the North East business community are instead hosting “Second Fridays” starting Oct. 14 from 5 until 7 p.m. promising music, bargain shopping and fun.
“The chamber has been bouncing this idea around for a year or two,” said Tracy Reynolds, chamber president. “We wanted to have a First Friday-type event but not the same day.”
It’s a good fit, Reynolds said, adding it does not interfere with other events in neighboring towns.
Jennifer Goldbach has adopted North East as her home town and now that she’s retired she wanted to do something to help the business community.
“I spoke to businesses in town and met with the (North East) Chamber and told them I want to find ways to get more adults into town and more new businesses in town,” Goldbach said. So she’s been organizing this first Second Friday.
There will be acoustic music in five different locations along Main Street.
“As soon as you stop hearing one then you will hear the next,” Goldbach said. Scott Wells and Sid Thomas will perform on the green next to Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. Jenn Minor will perform on the front porch at Kathy’s Corner Shop. Eric Pierce, known to. most as “Hot Dog” will be on the stage at Snatcher’s. At Woody’s patio you’ll be hearing Billy Pierce and Suzanne Dayton and Integrity Real Estate also plans for a front yard acoustic concert.
Deep South Posh and Zero Degrees will have specials and discounts and Liberty Title is firing up the Big Six Wheel for gift card giveaways.
But the party doesn’t end there, Goldbach said.
“The next day is the North East Fire Company Parade,” she said. It’s a celebration of the fire company’s 100th year of service.
Businesses are being encouraged to join in the celebration by putting out balloons along the parade route and having employees dress like firefighters or wear red and by offering themed items on the menu such as “Fire Wings” or a “NEFC Cocktail.”
“So it’s a big weekend,” Goldbach said.
Any business in North East interested in joining in the Second Friday shenanigans should contact Goldbach via email at jennifer.goldbach12@gmail.com or call 717-419-5363.
Meanwhile, Reynolds is excited to see the turnout for Second Friday, with plans to weave it into the Cecil Lights campaign in 2023.
“We have not committed to doing this on a monthly basis,” she said Monday. “We’re waiting to see how the first one transpires. We’re hoping it’ll be huge.”
