The percussion section of the Rising Sun High School Marching Band makes its way down Main Street during a parade to kick off the town’s 40th annual Sunfest in 2022. The parade and street festival returns Saturday at 9 a.m.
Last year’s Sunfest brought an estimated 10,000 people to Rising Sun. This Saturday organizers with the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce may see that number topped with 150 plus vendors and a parade that kicks off the day at 9.
A crew from Electric Athletics All-Star Cheerleading in Newark was busy Thursday decorating a flatbed truck for their float in Rising Sun’s Sunfest Parade. The parade starts at 9 with Sunfest running from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
RISING SUN — Bring your sunscreen and wear your comfortable shoes because the organizers of Sunfest have been working for months to bring more than 150 vendors, plus entertainment, raffles and a parade back to the town Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
“We have 187 slots but some vendors have two and a couple have three,” explained Vanessa Hennemuth, one of the organizers of Sunfest and a member of the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce, which has hosted the street festival for more than 40 years. “We are completely full with a wait list.”
Hennemuth said all the usual locations are filled to capacity and, this year, East Main Street will also be filled with vendors. Look for downtown businesses to offer specials. After all, Sunfest was first organized to support Main Street commerce by what was then the Rising Sun Business Association.
There will be demonstrations of glass blowing and lots of free activities for the kids, Hennemuth said. The Art Den will be in charge of some of the free fun.
The Teal Antler, a recent arrival to Rising Sun, is hosting a scavenger hunt. The chamber will be selling raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets. Cecil County 4-H and Rising Sun Band Boosters will be the beneficiaries.
There is a new petting zoo this year, coming from Southern Pride Farm on Hopewell Road in Rising Sun. New food vendors include Once Upon a Potato, Grasshopper’s Wicked Pickle and Rincon Latino.
Sunfest’s parade will march from 9 until 10 a.m. with the street festival from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Hennemuth said this year’s grand marshal is Tom Connelly, who is well known in Rising Sun as the owner of Sun Pharmacy and organizer of the annual Christmas Carol Sing every December.
Upper Chesapeake Community Band will be among the units along with Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, clubs, churches and civic organizations. Look for the iconic Rising Sun Lions Club coffee pot.
The parade route runs from Colonial Way to Dawn Drive, Ryan Drive and to East Main Street. The route continues to West Main Street and will turn onto Cooper Avenue and finish at Rising Sun Middle School.
