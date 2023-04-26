Rising Sun is changing the zoning for 8 Cooper Avenue from Light Industrial to Limited Commercial. The new owner, Greg Buttion, already has tenants lined up for all the spaces he is creating inside the former Goodies’ Appliance store.
RISING SUN — After stints as an appliance repair shop and retail sales store, the former Goodies’ Inc. on Cooper Avenue has a new owner and that owner has a new vision for the property.
That’s why the Rising Sun Board of Town Commissioners have introduced an ordinance to change the zoning of the property from Light Industrial to Limited Commercial.
“The new owner wants retail, which is not permitted with the current zoning,” said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.
Greg Buttion and RGB Investments LLC is the new owner. Buttion said Monday that construction at 8 Cooper Avenue has already begun.
“We’re going to paint the entire building; give it a face lift,” Buttion said. “We’re also removing a lot of the fencing.”
What’s being added is ADA compliant access to the building and parceling out for various retail customers.
“What was the appliance showroom is being separated into retail,” he said. He already has much of the space spoken for including the warehouse. “The idea is to make the building useful. It’s all small businesses and local contractors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.