Charles Seidle came before the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners March 30 to obtain a liquor license for his new business, Our Place at the Bottom of the Hill in Rising Sun. The board awarded him the license.
ELKTON — When he re-opens what was Bottom of the Hill Bar and Grill later this month, Charles Seidle told the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners he plans to run the West Main Street restaurant differently.
“I’m changing the name to Our Place at the Bottom of the Hill,” Seidle said, adding he wants to get away from the bar crowd and make the business more family friendly.
He said the building itself would remain unchanged, but the hours and the food offerings will be altered.
“I’m going to have a morning breakfast on weekends,” he said, adding he would also close earlier. “I’m not going for the late night crowds.”
That’s good news for Rising Sun Police Chief Francis “Chip” Peterson whose officers responded to too many complaints about 325 West Main St. over the years.
“There were numerous drug complaints and numerous incidents there, involving fights,” Peterson said Thursday. “At one time they had an employee who brought a toddler to work and hid the kid behind the bar.”
Seidle told the liquor board he was unaware of specifics but knew his operation would be different.
“I know what I’m going to do and I’m going to make it happen,” Seidle said. “I know it’s going to be hard to do. I’ve been in this business for 20 years.”
Those plans include serving steamed crabs on the deck in warmer months where he said he looks forward to seeing families coming together. He assured the board there would be no live music, but said it’s possible he would run a speaker from the jukebox to the deck.
“I hope to open April 11,” Seidle said, adding that he contacted Rising Sun Town Hall and was told the town would help him have a grand opening ceremony.
The liquor board awarded him a license to serve alcohol.
