Rising Sun’s $14 million orbal ditch wastewater treatment plant is nearly 8 years old and the town is now discussing its age and future upkeep needs. This file photo, from August 2015, pictures the plant being officially put into service.
RISING SUN — Developers coming to Rising Sun in the future will be required to pay additional impact fees to help the town with its future infrastructure needs if the Board of Town Commissioners approves a fee proposed by Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.
“It’s an industry standard,” Bonenberger said of the Infrastructure Expansion Fee being charged in other jurisdictions and even other countries.
This would be in addition to impact fees already charged to cover the cost to connect new construction to the existing water and wastewater treatment plants.
“We charge the impact fee that makes a statement that ... a new developer doesn’t come in and get the benefit of all the money that’s been paid already,” Bonenberger told the mayor and commissioners.
This expansion fee looks beyond that initial hook up fee.
“The one area where we are lacking is what about our sewer lines that need to be replaced? What about our sewer lines that are too small? What about our water lines that need to be replaced and interconnections? What about having to build new water towers in the future for additional capacity?” he said.
Bonenberger hinted also that Rising Sun’s orbal ditch wastewater treatment plant will be eight years old this year, noting that upgrades and other repairs will likely become necessary as the 10-year mark is reached.
He said the expansion fees would help create a reserve fund so as needs are realized the cost doesn’t fall on current town residents.
While on the topic of developers, he said Rising Sun is in line for a grant from the Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO) to study where future development is likely and strategize that development.
“We also want to educate our Planning Commission on how to articulate our desires,” he told the board.
Rising Sun may also add preliminary steps to the planning process where developers can voluntarily come to the Planning Commission with its tentative plans ahead of submission of the official concept plans for a subdivision.
“We want to encourage developers to get before the Planning Commission early,” he said. “They will do what you want if you do it at the start.”
Bonenberger said it’s those 11th hour changes that cause the most consternation between a municipality, and what this voluntary submission aims to avoid.
“This gives a good developer the opportunity to get before the Planning Commission and say, “Let me bounces these ideas off of you.”
