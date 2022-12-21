Carlton Groff, treasurer of the Quarryville (Pa.) Lions Club, gets a laugh out of Kyle Tosh, President of Rising Sun Lions Club, as he told the story of trying to figure out whether he was heading to a Lions Club event in Conowingo or Rising Sun.
Bob Lange, President of the Conowingo Lions Club, tells a story about a fellow Lion that causes laughter to erupt in the Rising Sun Banquet Hall earlier this month. Lange came to congratulate members of the Rising Sun Lions Club on its 90th anniversary.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
RISING SUN — What better way to celebrate one’s 90th birthday than to thank those who made their group possible?
That’s what the Rising Sun Lions Club did at their annual Dinner and Christmas Party at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Banquet Hall. Kyle Tosh, president of the club, showed those in attendance the actual charter that brought the Rising Sun Lions into being, dated June 13, 1932, by the leadership of the Quarryville, Pa. Lions Club.
“In the midst of the Great Depression Quarryville Lions chose Rising Sun to expand its club,” Tosh said, pointing to his grandfather’s signature on the charter. “We cherish that charter.”
Howard “Bud” McFadden, said he’s “pleased and proud” of the club’s community service over the past 90 years.
“In 10 years it’ll be 100,” McFadden said. “I don’t know how many of us will be here.”
The Rising Sun Lions Club is a community service organizations with ties to Lions Club International. While many in the area recognize their iconic coffee pot on wheels, the members are better known for roadside clean up projects and its free vision screening programs in the schools.
Carlton Groff, current president of the Quarryville Lions Club, admitted he got volunteered to attend the meeting and thought it was for the Conowingo Lions Club.
“I made the check out to Conowingo,” he said, holding a slip of paper aloft for all to see, earning laughter for the gesture. He checked Conowingo’s website while en route for directions and learned he was heading to Rising Sun instead.
“I’m glad I did,” Groff said, congratulating the Rising Sun Club.
Tosh noted that it was the Rising Sun Lions that sponsored the Conowingo Lions Club in 2000. Bob Lange, Conowingo’s president, was also in attendance and congratulated the Rising Sun Lions on its 90th anniversary, as were members of the Avon Grove Lions Club.
When the new year begins the Rising Sun Lions Club will meet at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 150 South Queen St. in Rising Sun. That first meeting is Jan. 4 at 6:30. New members are encouraged to attend.
