Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce cancels SunFest

RISING SUN — Saying it was too risky to move forward, the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce has announced that SunFest is canceled this year.
Jamie Bennett, president of the chamber, told the Cecil Whig Wednesday that the SunFest Committee met and voted to cancel the popular street festival, which included a parade, entertainment, vendors, food and activities.
SunFest would have been held June 6 in the center square of Rising Sun.
The chamber vote comes as COVID-19 continues to shut down all activities in Cecil County out of fear of spreading the novel coronavirus.
