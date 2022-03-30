RISING SUN — Although it’s considered a children’s book, Carole Browning-Black wants parents, teachers and all to read her latest book to children.
“Sparky’s Story” is her second self-published effort, 12 years after writing “Buying Time, Storing Memories” which story surrounds the death of her daughter Stephanie. Sparky’s Story is also about Stephanie.
“When she was little she had challenges,” Browning-Black said of her middle child. Stephanie entertained herself by pretending to be a dog she named Sparky.
“Sparky’s Story” is about the real-life Jack Russell Terrier Browning-Black brought home in October 2017. Written from the dog’s perspective, you hear the puppy deal with being separated from his litter mate, getting his name changed and everything that probably goes through a dog’s head as it transitions from puppyhood into adult dog.
A retired educator, Browning-Black knows the value of being read to as well as instilling the love of learning. She recently had a Zoom session with a North Carolina teacher.
“She read the book to her class,” she said. Afterward, Browning-Black had a question and answer session with the students.
“One child asked, ‘How did you know to write a book about me,’” Browning-Black recalled, noting that the child shared the name of a central human character in the book. “I told her if you want to pretend it’s about you, you do just that.”
“Sparky’s Story” is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble in both hardcover and paperback. The author will also be at Rise N Grind Cafe, 8 East Main St. in Rising Sun, Saturday April 2 from 9 a.m. until noon for a book signing.
“I didn’t write this to make money,” she said. However, any money that is made goes directly to her church; Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun “Every dollar I make for this book is going to the development of Janes Christian Academy.”
Janes Christian Academy is a kindergarten through fifth grade school run by the church. She will be reading the book to those students April 1.
“People are now asking me what am I going to do next,” she said. “I’ve been writing poetry for years. Maybe I’ll put a book together with that.”
