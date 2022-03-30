Bidding starts April 1 as many as three dozen items that have been rebuilt, restored or repurposed to benefit Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna and ReStore. RePurpose for a Reason will close April 7. This steamer trunk is now ready to be part of your mermaid decor.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
ABERDEEN — What was once a sad steamer trunk is now brightly painted in nautical blue and white and topped with a cushion and two mermaid pillows.
Near that piece is a former cane seated chair painted in a vibrant turquoise blue and holding a lovely potted plant. A random box of costume jewelry is now arranged in a frame ready for hanging on a wall.
Holding true to the statement that “Everything old is new again,” Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna and their ReStore in Aberdeen are ready to launch the first RePurpose to ReBuild online auction to benefit both organizations. The auction opens April 1 at 10 a.m. and closes at noon on April 7.
John Kunzelman, manager of ReStore, located at 1013 Beards Hill Road, Building 300 in Aberdeen, said other Habitat chapters have been conducting this style of fundraiser for years with great success. Participants can shop the store and choose anything $40 in value or less and loose their creative juices on the item.
“I think it’s going to be great,” Kunzelman said. The goal is to raise several thousand dollars in this first event. He said those chapters that have been holding the auction for several years have expanded to add merchandise and local services donations, gift cards and more.
“Green Bay Wisconsin’s auction is big but we’re going to start small,” he said.
Items were still being posted this week but Kunzelman said by April 1 there would be photos and descriptions of all 40 pieces online.
