A Delmarva Power works on high tension lines, part of the routine maintenance for which the utility serving much of Cecil County. It’s this type of work that DPL tells Maryland regulators it needs a $27 million rate hike to continue.
BALTIMORE — Cecil County customers of Delmarva Power & Light Company are invited to comment on a request by the utility to raise its electric rates.
The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public hearing Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. on the proposal aimed at raising $27 million. Representatives of Delmarva Power will start the hearing with a presentation.
Delmarva Power has 209,000 Maryland customers, 43,000 of which are in Cecil County. Officials of DPL say in their request to regulators that the rate increase is needed to cover expenses to maintain and improve customer service and system reliability.
Customers can watch the hearing, over which Chief Public Utility Law Judge Ryan C. McLean will preside, on the PSC YouTube channel.
Anyone wishing to have input outside on the hearing may do so in writing by Jan. 12 through the PSC website at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/ or via US Mail addressed to Andrew Johnston, executive secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul St., 16th floor, Baltimore, Md. 21202.
To assure your comments are received to the proper proceedings make reference to Case No. 9670.
