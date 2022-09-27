WEST GROVE, Pa. — The good news is ChristianaCare has announced that the recently acquired former Jennersville Hospital is slated to reopen, renamed ChristianaCare West Grove. Officials with the Delaware-based healthcare organization, which also owns Union Hospital in Elkton, said emergency medicine will be the first department to open when that happens. However, it won’t happen quickly and no target date is set for a reopening.
Jennersville closed Dec. 31, 2021, with Brandywine Hospital following a month later. Another organization, Canyon Atlantic, tried unsuccessfully to take over both facilities but negotiations with Tower Health fell apart.
ChristianaCare announced in June it had finalized its purchase of Jennersville, adding it had no intention at the time of doing likewise for the other Chester County, Pa. hospital.
“Right now we are in planning mode,” said Douglas Azar, Senior Vice President of Strategic Clinical Integration. That planning is focusing on bringing the building up to current code and updating its internet capabilities.
“That facility is totally bare as it pertains to IT and the meaningful delivery of services,” Azar said Friday.
There’s also a need for meeting modern health care equipment needs.
“There’s a lot of good stuff but there’s some equipment in there that is outside the standards,” he added. For example, there’s no equipment to assist with testing and diagnosis. “We need a great laboratory service.”
Dr. Heather Farley, co-lead for the development strategy team for West Grove, said it’s a slow but thoughtful process.
“We need to look at the quality of each piece where it’s at,” Farley said. “We’re trying to move as quickly as possible.”
One of the other gargantuan tasks will be to rebuild the staffing, which Azar said may have been easier had they been able to transition into ownership ahead of Tower Health’s closure of Jennersville.
When it does re-open, Farley said West Grove will better serve the community.
“In addition to the need for emergency services, we’re also hearing about the significant need for behavior health and addiction services,” Farley said. “That would not be in phase 1 but it’s definitely a priority for us.”
Azar and Farley are still talking to state and county officials as well as community leaders. Their focus is to rebuild the health care capacity of the hospitals to serve community needs for the foreseeable future.
“It’s tough when (a community) loses services,” Farley said. “Our intent in Chester County is to be in the southern Chester County area for decades.
“It requires us to really do our homework so we can be there for the long haul,” she said.
“That community has been through a lot in the past several decades but especially in the last nine months,” Azur added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.