ChristianaCare West Grove transition work has begun

No target date has been set, but officials at ChristianaCare have started the process of transitioning what was Jennersville Hospital into ChristianaCare West Grove.

 COURTESY CHRISTIANACARE

WEST GROVE, Pa. — The good news is ChristianaCare has announced that the recently acquired former Jennersville Hospital is slated to reopen, renamed ChristianaCare West Grove. Officials with the Delaware-based healthcare organization, which also owns Union Hospital in Elkton, said emergency medicine will be the first department to open when that happens. However, it won’t happen quickly and no target date is set for a reopening.

