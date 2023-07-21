PORT DEPOSIT — After being absent for a decade, the Port Deposit Chamber of Commerce is making a comeback after an organizational meeting hosted Wednesday by Mayor Wayne Tome Jr.
“It’s a go,” Tome said at the conclusion of the successful town hall gathering of business owners, residents and community leaders.
The chamber has been dormant for years, according to Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator.
“The Port Deposit Chamber of Commerce was in operation when I first came in but it was not very busy at that time,” Rinkerman said. She joined the town in 2013.
She told those at the meeting that organizations such as the chamber are cyclical.
“We had big things happening at one time and this may be our next big wave of people coming in,” she said. From big events like Ragin’ on the River to trick or treating and school supply drives for the children in town, the chamber hosted many different events. Then the cycle went the other way and the town picked up the mantle, hosting Halloween and “Winter Lights, Cecil Nights” among other typical chamber events.
Tome enlisted the help of Port Deposit Councilman Kevin Brown to rebirth the chamber since Brown is a retired businessman. While he was happy that people were stepping up, Brown said the rules set forth in the chamber’s existing by-laws had to be followed.
“There’s a bit of official governance,” Brown said. That includes deciding on dues and the handling of the group’s finances. Ted Sookiasian, director of finance for the town, has been doing that in the interim. He said there’s $6,000 in the chamber bank account, which came from the annual Rockfish Tournament. He has also paid the monthly fees to upkeep a cellphone tour the chamber established in 2013 and keep up with insurance and federal reporting.
“I would like to turn that over to someone else,” Sookiasian said.
It was mentioned that dues had been $75 per year and that membership went beyond town limits.
That cellphone tour is out of date, as is the official chamber website, noted Lacey Heath, administrative assistant for Port Deposit.
“It needs major updating. The pictures are very very old,” Heath said of portdepositcc.org.
The cellphone tour, introduced in February 2013, was funded by grants from Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway and Cecil County Local Impact Funds. It gives visitors 12 stops in town where a sign gives a link to a phone call where visitors can hear a description and history of that site.
“This is still a viable organization,” Rinkerman said. “It’s just a matter of someone stepping up, creating a board of directors and start your chamber of commerce.”
Toni Sprenkle, executive director of the Bainbridge Development Corporation offered to serve as president of the chamber.
“I was a member and participant years ago,” Sprenkle said. “As long as there is support and participation it can be successful.”
Martha Barchowsky was thrilled to see the chamber return.
“I was on the board of the prior chamber and I am happy to re-invest,” Barchowsky said. “It was great when it was functioning.”
Barchowsky seconded Sprenkle’s nod to lead the chamber.
“If Toni is willing to be president I’ll be vice president,” said Gwen Campbell, owner of Marigold Manor on North Main Street.
The group agreed to begin holding monthly meetings again and would agree on a schedule through an email conversation.
Anyone interested in getting on that chamber email list can contact Port Deposit Town Hall at 410-378-2121.
