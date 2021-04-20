NEWARK, Del. — There's a new way to look inside the human body that sounds like something out of a science fiction movie: PillCam™SB3@HOME.
It's a camera you swallow.
Adam Buccine, an Elkton father of two and a patient of Dr. Michael Bass and GI Specialists of Delaware, called the PillCam test effortless.
"I might have played some video games, watched a couple of movies," Buccine said of the experience.
PillCam™SB3@HOME is about the size of a calcium pill. It wasn't hard to swallow, Buccine said.
"I took a good slug of water, and it went right down," he said.
Having been suffering from stomach problems for some time, Buccine said he was eager to find out what what causing his misery. A traditional endoscopy, which looks down the throat and into the stomach and the first part of the small bowel, gave no answers. A colonoscopy, which examines the rectum and large intestine, also gave no answers.
"There's about 15 feet of intestine you can't see with either test," Bass said. Patients swallow the PillCam and wear a device that picks up its signal and records the images, which are then sent to the doctor. Like other testing, there is a preparation and fasting required, meaning you have to stop eating at midnight the night before, but even that's not so bad, Bass said.
"Two hours after you swallow, you can have clear liquids," he said. "After four hours you can have a small solid snack."
The PillCam comes in a 8- and a 10-hour test cycle. For most patients, life goes back to normal by dinner time.
"You swallow the pill at 7 a.m. and eat dinner at 5 p.m." Bass said. There's no need to look for the device when it exits your body. The doctors neither need, nor want, it back.
"I knew I didn't have to retrieve it, which was good," Buccine said.
Buccine couldn't get over how simple it was after all the other testing he'd endured.
"Everything comes to you. There are two or three parts you need to put together," he said.
That includes the receiver and a belt that places the unit against your body.
"I was actually kind of blown away," he said. "I could do this procedure at my house without a doctor."
He found the idea of swallowing a camera intriguing.
According to Bass, he's seen a number of his patients get a degree of relief just from getting the test results.
"They had been told for years and years that it was stress or diet or they were making it up," the doctor said.
"To actually isolate something in the small bowel ... and start therapy on the right medicine and start to feel better," Bass said of these patients who finally have answers and relief.
Chronic ailments such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Crohn's Disease can be definitively diagnosed with PillCam™SB3@HOME, replacing exploratory surgery. Even better, most insurance will cover the procedure.
Buccine got his results in a few days and learned he does not have Crohn's Disease.
Bass said the technology could not have come at a better time.
"Now with COVID, people are doing research online and using telehealth," he said of the necessary surge in virtual medical care.
Buccine said he liked the idea of not having to go into a doctor's office and be surrounded by sick or COVID-infected people.
"I might have even saved some money by not having to pay for an office visit," he joked.
Patients can get referred to GI Specialists of Delaware by their personal physician. To learn more about their practice – which has locations in Newark and Wilmington – visit http://www.delawaregi.com/
Look for a colon camera to be introduced later this year, Bass said.
