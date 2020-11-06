Pet Valu in the Rising Sun Towne Center is one of 358 of the company’s stores in the United States that will be gone by the end of the year thanks to COVID. Only the stores in Canada will remain in business by 2021.
Jamie Gould, in charge of the restructuring of Pet Valu, said the shut down of US operations was a tough decision.
“The Pet Valu U.S. team is proud to have met the needs of our devoted pet lover customers in the U.S. for more than 25 years. However, the Company’s stores have been significantly impacted by the protracted COVID-19-related restrictions. After a thorough review of all available alternatives, we made the difficult but necessary decision to commence this orderly wind down,” Gould said in a release from the company.
A store closing sale started Thursday with everything including equipment and furnishings inside the East Main Street store available at lower prices.
***
Speaking of pet supplies, Treats By Zeets in North East is going to give 10% of its Saturday sales to House of Hope Animal Rescue.
Starting at 10 a.m., the pet store will have “A Day of Thanks for House of Hope Animal Rescue.” Based in Cecil County, House of Hope is run completely by volunteers so every dollar donated goes to rescue cats and dogs, get them healthy and find them new forever homes.
House of Hope Animal Rescue is also holding an online auction now through Nov. 14 to take place of its popular Paws in the Park fundraiser, which had to be canceled. Choose from jewelry, housewares, gifts for kids or pets, art, services and more.
Treats By Zeets is located at 7 East Wallace St. in North East. Not only do they have food and treats but also toys, giftware and apparel for pets and pet parents.
Check out what’s available at TreatsByZeets.com
The event ends Saturday at 5 p.m.
