PERRYVILLE — In the final days leading up the May 11 municipal election words are getting heated as the challenger in the mayoral race and supporters of the incumbent trade barbs over Great Wolf Lodge.
Mayor Robert Ashby is seeking a second term in office as mayor of Perryville. His challenger is Matthew Roath.
Not long after the deadline passed to enter the race in early April, Roath began campaigning against what he considered was reckless spending in town hall and disarray in town government. Using a Facebook page for his campaign Roath questioned property taxes, water and sewer rates, economic development and community services, claiming each has been adversely affected under Ashby’s time in office. He has also questioned whether Perryville got the better end of the deal in the Great Wolf Lodge contract.
In a letter to Steven Jacobsen, vice president of domestic development for Great Wolf Resorts, the four members of the Perryville Board of Town Commissioners assured Jacobsen of their “continued support for the Great Wolf Project to be located at Chesapeake Overlook in Perryville, Maryland.”
The letter was signed by Commissioners Michelle Linkey, Robert Taylor, Tim Snelling and Christina Aldridge.
“Much has been said about the agreement struck between the Town and Great Wolf, which has implied, and in some cases outright stated, that it is a bad deal for the Town,” the letter to Jacobsen reads. “As Town Commissioners we have negotiated in good faith alongside the current Mayor and our partners with Great Wolf. We have publicly debated and discussed the benefits the Town will receive, both directly and indirectly, and the incentives we have given to Great Wolf. All four Commissioners feel that the deal is a huge win for our Town and the people in it.”
“The board is 100% behind this deal,” Taylor said Thursday.
He added the officials of the resort company are not happy that Roath is claiming a better deal would be made if he were mayor.
Roath said he too has talked to Jacobsen and said Jacobsen was unaware of the issue entirely.
Taylor said the contract was negotiated in public every step of the way.
“It was entirely negotiated in public meetings, none of which Matt attended,” Taylor said. It’s reckless and dangerous to trash a deal in public. Great Wolf can go anywhere else until a shovel goes in the ground.”
Roath has also stated that Ashby has been profiting from holding the office.
“I have not taken a dime from this town,” Ashby said, saying neither he nor any members of the board collect a paycheck from their service.
“I’ve given my personal credit card to the town to buy Christmas decorations and shrubs and such.”
Ashby said Roath’s claim that he will lower the rate paid by customers of the town’s water and sewer service is false.
“He can’t lower the water bills,” he said, noting Maryland law only allows the rate to stay the same or be increased.
He stated again that Perryville is a weak-mayor system of government, meaning the mayor’s vote is one of five, with no more sway that the vote of the commissioners.
“He thinks he can stop all this by becoming mayor,” Ashby said.
