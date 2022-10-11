A customer at Peach Bottom Consignment could not resist trying out one of the witches brooms available for sale Located at 190 Biggs Highway in Rising Sun the store is selling Halloween items with plans to begin consignment next month.
Myla Appel helps her mom, Beth Appel, at Peach Bottom Consignment, now open at 190 Biggs Highway in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTOS BY JANE BELLMYER
If you are trying to decide on a Halloween costume check out the supply of brand new masks, costumes, make up and accessories at Peach Bottom Consignment, 190 Biggs Highway in Rising Sun.
RISING SUN — Peach Bottom Consignment is open for business at its new location, 190 Biggs Highway.
Beth Appel, owner of the shop, said she only added about 200 square feet in the move but she likes this former agriculture supply store better.
“I was on the search for another location and my husband saw the sign,” Appel said of the Rising Sun store, all on one spacious floor. She called her new landlord, Andrew Bolen, “amazing.” He allowed her to make the space her own.
“We took about a month and did a lot of renovations,” she said. “We took walls down ... threw out a lot of stuff.”
She said a lot of the former shelving and materials didn’t suit her purposes and were removed.
Peach Bottom Consignment began more than 10 years ago in a small 750-square foot shop, then six years later moved to a larger, renovated, 3-story barn. This new location in Rising Sun is 5,600-square feet.
Appel is not taking consignments while she gets settled. However, she expects that service to return next month. Keep an eye on the Peach Bottom Consignment social media pages for an exact date, she said. Right now the shelves and racks are full of Halloween and fall decor acquired from the buy out of another store. Everything is brand new and discounted.
“We are selling it for 50% of the original price,” Appel said.
When consignments do begin Appel will take just about anything including clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, antiques and collectibles.
Peach Bottom Consignment is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Cash, debit and credit is accepted. If you have questions contact Appel at 443-350-5825.
