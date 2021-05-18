ELKTON — A year ago Cecil County’s unemployment rate was almost 8 percent. Now it’s hovering around 3 percent.
Steven Overbay, the county’s director of of Office of Economic Development expects things to just get better.
“We’re actually starting to gain some traction with national retailers,” he said, pointing to the additions of Chipotle and Five Guys as well as Ollie’s, Family Dollar and Dollar General. “National retailers are a good economic indicator.”
Add to that the wealth of new local businesses and business expansions; which Overbay said creates even more new jobs and new business.
“I think more of this is to come,” he said. “This is an excellent time for Cecil County. We have diversity in our business community with a growing health care market and a growing defense market plus tourism and logistics.”
“If we do this the right way it sets us up for generational employment and quality of life,” he said. “People are going to discover what we already know.”
Overbay sees more changes coming in the wake of COVID as companies consider workforce and office requirements. He called the telework phenomenon a “forced demonstration period.”
“The office market is changing post-COVID,” Overbay said. “A lot of companies had to adjust ... but have found this to be very productive.”
Distribution, sports tourism and weddings are among the hot prospects, he said. Sports tourism is bringing in people every weekend. He expects the Maryland 5-Star at Fair Hill to increase the county’s visibility, placing it on the international stage.
“Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground next month,” Overbay said. “That will be a tourism destination like nothing else.”
He added this central location in Perryville right off Interstate 95 means it is accessible from Philadelphia, Washington DC and nearby metropolitan areas.
“There’s also been a huge run on waterfront activities, boat sales and fishing tournaments,” Overbay said, adding the county needs to look into whether there is “enough launch space and parking without impacting the locals.”
For the distribution sector, Overbay said Cecil County knows how the game is played.
“It used to be you’d bring a client in and stand in a green field and envision what it would look like,” he said of the days now gone. “Now, especially in manufacturing, they ask ‘what do you have that I can be in inside of six months?”
Called “spec buildings,” Overbay said these are multi-million square foot shells that can be quickly customized. That’s what has been happening at Principio Business Park, North East Commons and is the plan with Bainbridge.
“Certainly Bainbridge coming to fruition is going to be a big deal,” he said of the former US Navy Training Center in Port Deposit.
Grading and clearing is going on full steam to prepare for four of these spec buildings.
“While it’s fun to attract new companies it’s best to see existing companies growing and getting bigger,” he said.
Well established employers in Cecil County such as Terumo Medical, Northrup Grumman and Clene Nanomedicine are expanding their facilities and workforce. Both Cecil College and Cecil County Public Schools are working toward providing the skills these and other companies need.
“Lidl has changed their pay scale significantly,” he noted. The German based grocer’s distribution center in Perryville has a starting pay of $22.50 and a 401K match. “You’re starting to see this competition from employers.”
He hopes this means that the county’s young people can find good jobs here, and stay here and become the next generation of homeowners.
“We’re coming into a workforce that’s about to go crazy,” he said. “Terumo is about to hire 100 more people.”
Not only are these good jobs for recent graduates but Overbay said some older workers are taking the opportunity to make career changes.
With all this expansion, Overbay said it’s a foregone conclusion there will a need for housing.
“When we sell Cecil County we reply that we have lots of housing options from rentals to waterfront estates,” he said. “If we can create great places for people to live it eliminates commuting.”
“Less time behind the steering wheel means more time to coach the Little League teams and volunteer at your child’s school,” he said.
During that presentation it is also pointed out that the county is perfectly located so that residents can travel less than an hour to a bustling urban center, or go five miles to see rolling fields.
